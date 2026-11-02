Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2026) - Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (OTCQB: BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of September 21, 2026, it has signed a Property Purchase Agreement dated October 30, 2026 (the "PPA") with Gold X2 Mining Inc. ("Gold X2") whereby Gold X2 will acquire 42 mining claim units (the "42 Claims") along the west boundary of Bold's 242 claim Burchell Property (the "Property") adjoining Gold X2's Moss Project (the "Transaction"). An additional 4 mining claim units contiguous to the original 38 claims were added to the PPA. Pursuant to the PPA, Gold X2 will purchase the 42 Claims in exchange for consideration of:

C$500,000 cash;

150,000 common shares of Gold X2; and

A 2% NSR royalty on all Canadian Critical Minerals (excluding copper) mined from within the subject claims. Gold X2 maintains the right to buy back one half of the NSR (1%) for C$1,000,000 cash.

The Transaction remains subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and it is anticipated to close as soon approval is obtained.

Bruce MacLachlan, President and COO of Bold, stated: "We are pleased to come to a mutually beneficial agreement with Gold X2 and look forward to the next phase of exploration at Burchell, where we will continue to advance our gold, zinc, copper and rare earth element showings."

Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold website here.

About Bold Ventures Inc.

The Company explores for Precious, Battery and Critical Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and battery metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321964