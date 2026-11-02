Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2026) - CVW Sustainable Royalties Inc. (TSXV: CVW) (OTCQX: CVWFF) (FSE: TMD) ("CVW Royalties" or the "Company") today announces the appointment of Joel Kuntz, CPA, CA as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, effective November 2, 2026. Mr. Kuntz succeeds Joshua Grant, who will assist with the transition following Mr. Kuntz's appointment. The Company also announces that it has granted 7,266,029 restricted share units ("RSUs") to certain officers and employees of the Company. The RSUs have been granted as part of the creation of a new incentive structure that aligns management with the Company's royalty strategy, with vesting conditions tied to the execution of that strategy.

CFO Transition

CVW Royalties welcomes Joel Kuntz as Chief Financial Officer to help guide the Company through the next stage of growth. CVW Royalties' CEO, Akshay Dubey, said, "We are very pleased to welcome Joel to CVW Royalties. Joel brings over 20 years of finance experience, including the structuring and execution of complex cross-border transactions, which will be a strong complement to our team as we deploy the capital raised earlier this year into high-quality royalties. I am confident his experience will help us continue building a leading sustainability-focused royalty platform, with the capital discipline our shareholders expect."

Mr. Kuntz is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 20 years of experience in energy finance. He joins CVW Royalties from Aimsio Inc., where he was Chief Financial Officer. At Tenaz Energy Corp., Mr. Kuntz worked in M&A, structured finance and due diligence, including the non-dilutive acquisition of NAM Offshore from Shell / ExxonMobil in the Dutch North Sea. He has also served as Chief Financial Officer of Gladiator Energy Inc. and began his career in audit at Deloitte.

"Josh has led our finance function since 2023, playing a significant role in the Company's transition to a royalty platform and the financings completed earlier this year. We thank him for his contributions and appreciate his support through this transition and wish him the best in his next role," added Mr. Dubey.

Grant of Equity Awards

The RSU grant of 7,266,029 units is made under a new incentive structure that reflects the Company's transformation from a single technology developer to a royalty platform and aligns management compensation with shareholder value creation linked to building a portfolio of royalty-based cash flow streams. The structure includes 6,076,979 RSUs with vesting criteria tied to the performance of the Company with the remaining 1,189,050 RSUs with time-based vesting criteria. The new incentive structure was developed by the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board"), in consultation with Hugessen Consulting Inc., an independent compensation consultant.

Each RSU represents the right to receive one common share in the capital of the Company. A majority of the RSUs will vest upon the achievement of performance criteria established by the Board on the recommendation of the Compensation Committee, while the remaining RSUs will be subject to time-based vesting, creating long-term alignment with shareholders.

"Our royalty model creates value for shareholders when we deploy capital into high-quality royalty investments and those royalties generate cash flow," said Bruce Griffin, Director and Chair of the Compensation Committee for CVW Royalties. "This grant aligns our management team with the Company's royalty strategy and ties their equity awards directly to the interests of our shareholders." The RSUs have been granted under the terms of the Company's Equity Incentive Plan, subject to all regulatory requirements. The full text of the Equity Incentive Plan is appended to the Company's most recent Management Information Circular dated May 19, 2026, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About CVW Sustainable Royalties

CVW Sustainable Royalties is a royalty platform seeking to build a portfolio of cash flow streams utilizing royalty and royalty-like structures on assets and technologies engaged in the sustainable production of commodities and commodity-like products. The Company expects to achieve this by partnering with companies that have developed specific technologies or are engaged in developing and operating assets. The Company's current portfolio includes its proprietary CVW technology which is designed to recover bitumen, solvents, critical minerals, and water from oil sands froth treatment tailings with significant environmental benefits; an interest in two future Northstar Clean Technologies facilities which reprocess waste shingles to produce liquid asphalt, aggregate, fiber and limestone; and a royalty interest in Relocalize's micro-factories which produce packaged ice and cold packs in a more sustainable manner.

Additional information about CVW Sustainable Royalties, including its continuous disclosure filings, is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's latest corporate presentation, available on the Company's website at www.cvwroyalties.com.

CVW Sustainable Royalties trades on the TSXV under the symbol "CVW", and is quoted on the OTCQX under the symbol "CVWFF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "TMD".

Disclosure regarding forward-looking information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that reflect the current expectations of management about the future results, performance, achievements, prospects, or opportunities for the Company. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved.

More particularly and without limitation, the forward-looking information in this news release includes expectations regarding the effective date of Mr. Kuntz's appointment; the transition of the Chief Financial Officer role; the grant and vesting of the RSUs; including the achievement of the performance vesting criteria; the deployment of the Company's capital; the generation of royalty revenue by the Company's investments; and the potential for the Company's royalty investment strategy to create value. Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results of the Company may differ materially from those reflected in forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include: current estimates and predictions being based on certain assumptions about the industry in which the Company operates and macroeconomic conditions generally; uncertainties in the timing and receipt of regulatory and exchange approvals; uncertainties involved in disputes and litigation; fluctuations in interest rates, commodity prices, currency exchange rates, and other financial conditions, and the resultant effect on the viability of investments; the need to obtain additional financing and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the impact on the Company of increasing inflation; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in other information released by the Company from time to time and filed with the appropriate regulatory agencies.

All forward-looking statements are based on the Company's beliefs and assumptions, which are based on information available at the time these assumptions are made, and are necessarily based upon several assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. The Company has made the following assumptions in relation to the forward-looking statements in this press release: the Company's royalty investment strategy will be successfully implemented and will create value for the Company; and the transition of the Chief Financial Officer role will proceed as described. The forward-looking statements contained herein are as of the date set out above and are subject to change after this date, and the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise the statements to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required pursuant to applicable laws.

Although management believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is significant risk that the forward-looking statements may not be achieved, and the underlying assumptions thereto will not prove to be accurate. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements, including the underlying assumptions thereto, as a result of numerous risks, uncertainties and factors including: failure to derive benefits from the Company's royalty investment strategy; failure to receive regulatory approvals; dependence on key personnel; potential delays; uncertainties as to fluctuation of the stock market; and other risks and uncertainties which may not be described herein.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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