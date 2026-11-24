Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - CVW Sustainable Royalties Inc. (TSXV: CVW) (OTCQX: CVWFF) (FSE: TMD) ("CVW Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026. For complete details, please refer to the Q3 2026 Condensed Interim Financial Statements and associated Management's Discussion and Analysis, available on SEDAR+: www.sedarplus.ca or on the Company's website: www.CVWSustainableRoyalties.com.

Q3 2026 Financial and Operational Highlights

During the quarter, the Company completed its $4.0 million initial funding commitment to Relocalize Inc. ("Relocalize") with the payment of the second tranche of $1.5 million on September 18, 2026, providing capital for Relocalize's second commercial facility in Montreal. The Company also received its first royalty payment from Relocalize's Plant City, Florida, facility.

The Company recognized a loss on the change in fair value of its royalty debenture with Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. ("Northstar") of $4,334,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2026, and $3,539,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026. The fair value loss is net of interest income accruing to the Company under the terms of the royalty debenture of $409,000 and $1,204,000 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, respectively.

The Company reported a net loss of $5,315,000 ($0.02 per share) for the three months ended September 30, 2026, and $6,018,000 ($0.02 per share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, primarily reflecting the non-cash loss on the change in fair value of the Northstar royalty debenture.

In September 2026, Northstar elected to capitalize the coupon on the royalty debenture for the period from March 13, 2026 to September 12, 2026, increasing the principal balance of the royalty debenture to approximately $17.0 million and the Company's royalty rate to approximately 14.6% on each of Northstar's next two commercial facilities.

The Company earned interest income of $629,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2026, and $1,251,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026.

As at September 30, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $68.8 million and $30.5 million, respectively. Taken together, these balances were invested in interest-bearing Canadian bank accounts and Government of Canada treasury bills with maturities of less than 180 days and were earning a weighted average annual interest rate of 2.4%. The Company had no bank debt.

The decrease in the fair value of the royalty debenture reflects information about Northstar's financial position and operations that the Company obtained during the third quarter of 2026. Northstar's management expects further process optimization and debottlenecking at its Calgary facility, a longer ramp-up period, higher capital costs and increased cash use than originally estimated. Northstar was able to raise limited new capital during the third quarter of 2026. Based on these factors, the Company increased the risk-adjusted discount rate used to value the royalty debenture from 12.5% to 17.5% and deferred the expected conversion into revenue royalties to the first half of 2029. Northstar's management is confident in its ability to raise additional capital to complete the Calgary facility ramp-up. Northstar continues to pursue a range of financing initiatives, is currently selling liquid asphalt to its offtake partner McAsphalt Industries and continues to debottleneck and optimize its operations in Calgary as it progresses towards stable, long-term production. The Company will continue to monitor the progress of the Calgary facility and its effect on the fair value of the royalty debenture.

Relocalize's Plant City, Florida, facility is currently operating and generating revenue and is scaling up to full commercial production, which is expected in 2027. Relocalize's second commercial facility in Montreal is also expected to enter production in 2027.

Akshay Dubey, CEO of CVW Royalties, stated: "The third quarter saw continued progress in building our royalty portfolio. We completed our initial $4.0 million commitment to Relocalize and received our first royalty payment from its Plant City facility, an important milestone as our second royalty partner scales toward full commercial production. While the Northstar valuation adjustment reflects a more measured view of the timeline to commercial scale at its Calgary facility, we remain confident in Northstar management's plan to execute on its debottlenecking and optimization program as it continues its ramp-up to full commercial production. With approximately $99.3 million in cash and short-term investments and no bank debt, we are well positioned to remain disciplined in deploying capital into high-quality royalty opportunities and to continue advancing the commercialization of our CVW technology to create long-term value for our shareholders."

The Company continues to advance discussions across a growing pipeline of sustainability-focused royalty opportunities. Through attendance at industry events and other origination efforts, the Company has developed a royalty pipeline of over $1.0 billion in potential transaction value, with an additional 100 opportunities actively under evaluation, reflecting increased engagement from project operators and developers, venture capital firms, and government partners.

About CVW Sustainable Royalties

CVW Sustainable Royalties is a diversified royalty platform, focused on delivering shareholder value through the royalty financing structure by being the partner of choice for companies operating sustainably in the commodity value chain. The Company's current portfolio includes its proprietary CVW technology which is designed to recover bitumen, solvents, critical minerals, and water from oil sands froth treatment tailings with significant environmental benefits; a royalty debenture expected to convert into an interest in two future Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. ("Northstar") facilities which reprocess waste shingles to produce liquid asphalt, aggregate, fibre and limestone; and a royalty interest in multiple Relocalize Inc. ("Relocalize") micro-factories which produce packaged ice and cold packs in a more sustainable manner.

CVW Sustainable Royalties trades on the TSXV under the symbol "CVW" and is quoted on the OTCQX under the symbol "CVWFF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "TMD".

Disclosure regarding forward-looking information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that reflect the current expectations of management about the future results, performance, achievements, prospects, or opportunities for the Company. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved.

More particularly and without limitation, the forward-looking information in this news release includes expectations regarding the Company's financing plans; the Company's acquisition of royalties on a global scale; the expected timing of conversion of the Northstar royalty debenture into revenue royalties; Northstar's ability to raise additional capital and complete the ramp-up of its Calgary facility; the execution of Northstar's debottlenecking and optimization program; the expected timing of full commercial production at Relocalize's facilities; expectations concerning the Company's plans and objectives; the Company's objectives, goals or future plans; the potential for the Company's royalty investment strategy to create value; the Company's strategy to create long-term shareholder value and accelerate growth; the Company's royalty pipeline; the availability of sustainability-focused royalty opportunities; and the potential to generate positive, commodity-linked returns through partnerships with sustainable companies. Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results of the Company may differ materially from those reflected in forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include: current estimates and predictions being based on certain assumptions about the industry in which the Company operates and macroeconomic conditions generally; uncertainties in the timing and receipt of regulatory and exchange approvals; uncertainties involved in disputes and litigation; fluctuations in interest rates, commodity prices, currency exchange rates, and other financial conditions, and the resultant effect on the viability of investments; the financial condition of the Company's royalty counterparties and their ability to obtain financing and achieve commercial production; changes in the availability, and cost, of technical labour required for our business; price escalation and/or inflationary pressures affecting the cost of equipment and material required to commercialize our projects; the uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs; the need to obtain additional financing and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the impact on the Company of increasing inflation; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in other information released by the Company from time to time and filed with the appropriate regulatory agencies.

All forward-looking statements are based on the Company's beliefs and assumptions, which are based on information available at the time these assumptions are made, and are necessarily based upon several assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. The Company has made the following assumptions in relation to the forward-looking statements in this news release: the Company's royalty investment strategy will be successfully implemented and will create value for the Company; Northstar will successfully complete the debottlenecking and optimization of its Calgary facility and raise additional capital on acceptable terms; Relocalize's facilities will scale to full commercial production within the expected timelines; commodity prices will remain at levels sufficient to support the Company's royalty counterparties' operations; the pipeline of potential royalty opportunities will continue to progress toward definitive agreements; and the Company's royalty counterparties will be able to obtain financing and achieve commercial production as anticipated. The forward-looking statements contained herein are as of the date set out above and are subject to change after this date, and the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise the statements to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required pursuant to applicable laws.

Although management believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is significant risk that the forward-looking statements may not be achieved, and the underlying assumptions thereto will not prove to be accurate. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements, including the underlying assumptions thereto, as a result of numerous risks, uncertainties and factors including: failure to derive benefits from the Company's royalty investment strategy; failure to receive regulatory approvals; the possibility that opportunities will arise that require more cash than the Company has or can reasonably obtain; dependence on key personnel; dependence on corporate collaborations; potential delays; uncertainties related to the early stage of technology and product development; uncertainties as to fluctuation of the stock market; uncertainties as to future expense levels and the possibility of unanticipated costs or expenses or cost overruns; and other risks and uncertainties which may not be described herein.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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