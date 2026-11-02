Val-d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2026) - Cartier Resources (TSXV: ECR) (FSE: 6CA) is pleased to announce its participation in Deutsche Goldmesse Fall 2026, taking place November 13 & 14, 2026 at The Westin Grand Frankfurt in Frankfurt, Germany.

Members of the Cartier Resources management team will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference and will also present to a highly engaged audience of European investors.

Deutsche Goldmesse will bring together more than 40 mining companies this fall alongside renowned speakers, qualified European investors, fund managers, analysts, media, and industry professionals.

The two-day conference will feature company presentations, one-on-one investor meetings, keynote sessions, expert panels, workshops, and networking opportunities focused on the resource investment sector.

Investors interested in attending Deutsche Goldmesse can register at:

https://deutschegoldmesse.online/investor-registration-5/

Additional information on attending companies, speakers, the conference agenda and other event details is available at www.deutschegoldmesse.com .

About Cartier Resources

Cartier Resources Inc., founded in 2006 and headquartered in Val-d'Or (Quebec) is a gold exploration company focused on building value per share through discovery and development in one of Canada's most prolific mining camps. The Company combines strong technical expertise, a track record of successful exploration, and a recent PEA quoting C$1 billion NPV with only C$276 million of upfront capital to build its flagship Cadillac Project. Cartier's strategy is clear: unlock the full potential of one of the largest undeveloped gold landholdings in Quebec.

About Deutsche Goldmesse

Deutsche Goldmesse is Germany's leading mining investment conference, held twice annually in Frankfurt and hosted by Soar Financial Partners. The conference connects mining companies with investors and industry professionals from across Europe through company presentations, one-on-one meetings, keynote sessions and networking opportunities.