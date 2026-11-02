Japan's Ministry of the Environment and Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) have proposed that owners of commercial solar installations planning to dispose of 50 metric tons (MT) or more of panels be required to file an advance disposal plan. The ministries presented the proposal to a study group drafting the implementing rules for a new recycling law. The Act on Promoting the Recycling of Solar Cell Waste was enacted on May 29 and promulgated on June 5. It must take effect within 18 months, and the government's working schedule targets around early December 2027. The law itself leaves ...

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