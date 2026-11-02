Maya HTT launches M-Bot, a secure enterprise engineering knowledge assistant

Secure on-premises industrial AI chatbot gives technical teams traceable answers from proprietary information, without exposing sensitive data or incurring unpredictable token-based costs.

MONTREAL, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maya HTT today launches M-Bot, a secure engineering knowledge assistant that connects to internal engineering, manufacturing and industrial operations knowledge and makes it possible to find complex technical information in seconds.

M-Bot's natural-language interface allows users to query proprietary technical knowledge that is fragmented across documents, systems and people, and to retrieve information up to 60x faster. With M-Bot, a five-minute manual search is reduced to roughly five seconds.

"Engineering organizations already possess enormous amounts of valuable technical knowledge, but we've found that it's challenging to get the right information to the right person in time to influence key decisions," said Remi Duquette, VP Industrial AI at Maya HTT. "We developed M-Bot so teams could access that knowledge in seconds and keep sensitive engineering data completely under their control."

Optimized for complex engineering and manufacturing content, M-Bot's retrieval-augmented generation architecture handles technical questions involving text, images, tables, graphs, and other sophisticated engineering artifacts that conventional LLMs cannot parse. Users can ask about historical qualification temperatures, previous technical issues, manufacturing processes or subsystem test results and receive detailed, accurate answers linked back to supporting source material.

M-Bot connects with Teamcenter and other PLM environments as well as enterprise repositories such as SharePoint and Confluence with full source traceability.

For industries, such as aerospace, defense, and manufacturing that handle sensitive intellectual property, M-Bot addresses data sovereignty requirements by operating on-premises or within customer-controlled infrastructure. Costs remain predictable because M-Bot does not have LLM token metering costs or fluctuating usage-based costs. M-Bot costs are known up front. M-Bot is now available for demonstration and enterprise deployment.

About Maya HTT

Maya HTT is a global engineering software and technology company helping organizations solve complex engineering and product development challenges. Combining expertise in simulation, software development, artificial intelligence, and digital engineering, Maya HTT helps customers improve product performance and accelerate development across a wide range of industries.

Learn more or see a demo of M-Bot: https://www.mayahtt.com/products/m-bot

Media Contact: Maya Heat Transfer Technologies Ltd, 1-800-343-6292, remi.duquette@mayahtt.com, https://www.mayahtt.com

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