IRIS Software Group: IRIS Expands Accountancy Portfolio with Launch of AI-Powered Document Management Solution

IRIS Expands Accountancy Portfolio with Launch of AI-Powered Document Management Solution

Latest global offering gives firms back time lost to chasing, sorting and filing client documents

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IRIS Software Group (IRIS), a leading global software provider of accountancy, payroll, HR, and education solutions, today announced the launch of IRIS Document Management, a cloud-based, AI-powered document management system built for accountancy practices and professional service firms across the UK and the US.

Built with intelligent AI and automation at its core, IRIS Document Management gives firms one secure place to store, file, find and share client documents. It uses AI to search documents in plain language, to read scanned files using optical character recognition (OCR), and to tag documents automatically from the firm's own tag library. Client data stays within each firm's own tenant and in the region where it is held, and is never used to train AI models. Auto Filing rules route documents to the right place, and a branded client portal replaces email for sharing files with clients.

It launches as accountancy firms face growing pressure to do more with the resources they have. Software has made routine work far quicker, which is changing how firms bill and protect their margins. Yet staff still spend much of their time on documents, from chasing them by email to reading and sorting and filing them by hand.

One Suite, No Siloes

Many firms use separate tools for document storage, client portals and practice management. This means juggling multiple logins, vendors, and fragmented tools, creating manual admin work and gaps in compliance and security. IRIS Document Management brings these together in one connected system, with AI built in.

"Efficiency now drives profitability in accountancy. Work that once took ten billable hours can take thirty minutes, so firms can't grow by billing more time. But time still matters. It's how firms plan their resources, and in the end, time is profit. IRIS Document Management uses AI to read, sort and file client documents as they arrive, and keeps them in one place alongside the client record. That gives firms time back to spend on client service and growth," said Jonathan Priestley, General Manager for Global Accountancy Solutions and Transformation at IRIS.

IRIS Document Management works with the wider IRIS Accountancy portfolio, including IRIS Firm Management (IFM). Existing IFM users can add it as a module on the same platform. There are no new vendor relationships or third-party connectors to build or maintain, so staff can find what they need in the context of the whole practice, without leaving their workflow. Its integration with IFM enables IRIS Document Management's capabilities to extend further, connecting with third-party platforms including Microsoft Business Central and Apxium.

Reclaiming Time for Growth

Many firms still rely on legacy systems, older portals and spreadsheets to track document retention by hand. More client reporting means more time spent reviewing documents and searching through emails and files. IRIS Document Management addresses this with:

AI search in plain language across PDF, Word, Excel and PowerPoint files, with OCR so scanned documents are searchable too

AI auto-tagging from the firm's own tag library, for consistent classification

Auto Filing rules that route documents by template, folder path and year

Bulk actions to download, copy, move and create documents in one step

Check-out, version control and in-browser editing of Microsoft Office files

A branded client portal where clients can send and receive documents and see the status of files they've submitted

"The AI in IRIS Document Management takes on the manual work around documents: finding them, reading them and tagging them. The next step is AI that helps firms act on what's inside those documents, and helps their clients see what's needed from them and when. We'll keep building AI into the everyday workflow, so every hour saved is an hour accountants can spend growing their firms and delivering the advisory work their clients value most," added Priestley.

Security and data control are built in. All AI processing happens in the region where the data is stored, and no client data is used to train AI models. The firm stays in control and decides when documents are deleted under its own retention rules. Legal holds and full audit-trails come as standard, helping firms meet document retention requirements with confidence. The platform is backed by enterprise-grade security, including Okta single sign-on, two-factor authentication, role-based access controls and conditional access alongside a secure, branded client portal for two-way document exchange.

IRIS Document Management is now available in the UK and the US as a standalone solution or as part of an integrated bundle with IFM.

About IRIS Software Group

IRIS Software Group provides intelligent software for accounting, HR, payroll and education. Supporting organisations where the work has to work, IRIS helps customers run essential, compliance-grade systems with confidence. Trusted by over 800,000 organisations across 135 countries, IRIS is backed by nearly 50 years of innovation and deep domain expertise together with data and AI to help customers work smarter, spot what matters, reduce risk and move forward with confidence.

For accountancy firms, IRIS helps simplify essential work, create capacity, modernise and grow. Built around the realities of practice life, IRIS supports the workflows firms rely on every day, helping them reduce manual effort, strengthen control, improve visibility and create more time for stronger client relationships and higher-value advisory work.

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