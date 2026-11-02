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PR Newswire
02.11.2026 14:06 Uhr
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BIGO Ads Ranks No. 7 Globally in Android Gaming in AppsFlyer's 2026 Performance Index

BIGO Ads Ranks No. 7 Globally in Android Gaming in AppsFlyer's 2026 Performance Index

SINGAPORE, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BIGO Ads, the deep learning-based advertising platform under JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: JOYY), ranked No. 7 globally in the Android Gaming Overall Power Ranking in the AppsFlyer Performance Index 2026. The platform earned 11 placements across gaming and non-gaming Power Rankings, spanning global and regional markets in Europe, North America, and Latin America.

Published annually by AppsFlyer, the Performance Index evaluates mobile media platforms across devices, regions, and app categories, providing advertisers with an independent benchmark for assessing user acquisition partners.

Performance Across Markets and Gaming Categories

In Android Gaming Overall, BIGO Ads ranked No. 5 in both Eastern Europe and Latin America, No. 8 in North America, and No. 21 in Western Europe. The rankings reflect its presence across geographically diverse gaming markets, supported by a combination of exclusive in-house inventory and a broad network of partner apps that helps advertisers reach audiences across regions.

BIGO Ads also earned multiple placements in gaming categories. In Android Puzzle & Lifestyle, the platform ranked No. 8 globally, No. 6 in Eastern Europe, No. 15 in North America, and No. 19 in Western Europe. It also placed No. 5 in Eastern Europe for Android Action & Strategy. These results highlight BIGO Ads' presence across different gaming categories and markets, while its event-based and ROAS optimization capabilities help advertisers tailor acquisition strategies to different game types and performance goals.

Beyond gaming, BIGO Ads ranked No. 7 in Eastern Europe's Android Non-Gaming Overall category, extending its regional recognition to non-gaming apps.

As advertisers evaluate opportunities across markets and app categories, BIGO Ads remains focused on making user acquisition more effective through broader inventory access, deep learning-based optimization, and strategies tailored to different campaign goals. Building on its presence in global and regional markets, the platform continues to support app marketers in reaching relevant audiences and driving meaningful growth.

For more information about BIGO Ads and its user acquisition solutions, visit www.bigoads.com or contact the BIGO Ads team.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bigo-ads-ranks-no-7-globally-in-android-gaming-in-appsflyers-2026-performance-index-302926150.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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