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WKN: A1JZ0Q | ISIN: US6974351057 | Ticker-Symbol: 5AP
Tradegate
02.11.26 | 15:12
330,05 Euro
+0,73 % +2,40
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
USA Tech 100
USA 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
328,50329,2515:22
328,50329,5015:22
ACCESS Newswire
02.11.2026 14:14 Uhr
197 Leser
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Palo Alto Collaboration Company Opens Waitlist for Pana, a Personal AI That Builds Tools That Stay Yours

Pana is free to use. It gets everyday work done, builds the apps you need, and lets you hand them to a friend in one tap.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 2, 2026 / Palo Alto Collaboration Company announced the waitlist for Pana, a personal AI that gets everyday work done and, when the tool you need does not exist, builds it. Those tools stay as your own apps and can be shared with anyone who uses Pana.

Join the waitlist: https://heypana.ai/

Personal AI agents are quickly becoming a category. Meta's Muse, xAI's Grok Bot, OpenAI's ChatGPT Dots and Anthropic's Claude Duet give people AI agents that work around the clock on their behalf. Pana brings everyday task assistance and reusable personal apps together, with tools people can keep using, adapt and pass on.

"People have needs too specific for an app store and too small to hire a developer for," said Jeremy Topp, cofounder and CEO of Palo Alto Collaboration Company. "Too often, those needs simply go unmet. Pana builds for them, and what it builds stays yours."

Tools that stay. Early users have asked Pana to build a meal log that tracks food from photos, an apartment search shared with a partner, a swim plan with an interval timer, and a baby milestone log. Each becomes an app they can open again tomorrow and ask Pana to adapt as their needs change.

Tools that travel. A user can share a tool with a friend, whose Pana installs it in one tap. Something built around one person's needs can become useful to someone else without that person having to build it again.

Panas that work together. Your Pana can coordinate directly with a colleague's or friend's Pana, with your approval before important actions.

Everyday work, handled. Pana also prepares briefing cards before meetings, turns three-minute voice memos into first-draft slide decks, and helps review and redline contracts.

Access stays in your hands. You choose which accounts Pana can access, revoke access at any time, and approve important actions before they happen. You can export or delete your data whenever you want.

Join the Pana waitlist. Pana is free to use, and invitations are rolling out gradually during the beta.

Sign up at https://heypana.ai/

About Palo Alto Collaboration Company
Palo Alto Collaboration Company builds Paco and Pana. Paco is the product squad that runs software for companies. Pana is a personal AI that gets everyday work done and builds tools that stay yours. Learn more at https://www.paloaltocollaboration.com

Media Contact
Ethan Sun
Palo Alto Collaboration Company
ethan@paco.company

SOURCE: Palo Alto Collaboration Company



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/palo-alto-collaboration-company-opens-waitlist-for-pana-a-persona-1244779

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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