Recovery Delivered launches a new website featuring published treatment pricing, a four-step appointment scheduler, same-day video visit availability, Suboxone home delivery information, and more.

Fort Collins, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2026) - Recovery Delivered, a telehealth practice providing online treatment for opioid use disorder, has launched a new website with updates to appointment scheduling, treatment information, and patient account access. The site features published consultation fees, a four-step booking system, information on prescription delivery, and an updated patient portal, with services available across 40 states and Washington, DC.

The launch addresses some of the practical difficulties people may face when seeking treatment for opioid use disorder. Finding an available healthcare provider, understanding treatment costs, and arranging appointments around work or personal responsibilities can complicate access to care. Recovery Delivered developed the new website to make this information easier to find and reduce the steps involved in arranging an initial consultation.

Recovery Delivered Launches New Website to Simplify Online Suboxone Treatment Booking



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A central feature of the website is its four-step appointment scheduler, which displays the next available consultation in a patient's state on the first screen. Visitors can select their state, choose a visit type, review available times, and complete their booking from a mobile phone or computer. The scheduler also includes a "Soonest openings" list showing the earliest appointments with healthcare providers, with same-day video consultations often available depending on scheduling.

Alongside the booking changes, the website makes treatment costs available before patients are required to enter personal information. Initial Suboxone consultations are priced at $89, with follow-up visits available on weekly, fortnightly or monthly schedules. Monthly appointments require provider approval, and patients transferring from another provider can make separate arrangements. Recovery Delivered states that appointments do not involve contracts, subscriptions or automatic renewals.

The new website also explains the medication options available following a consultation. When clinically appropriate, prescriptions can be sent to a local pharmacy, and commercial insurance may cover the medication. Patients approved for monthly visits may also choose home delivery of generic Suboxone, starting at $59 with two-day shipping included. All prescriptions remain subject to the healthcare provider's assessment and applicable prescribing requirements.

Recovery Delivered launches a new website featuring published treatment pricing, a four-step appointment scheduler, same-day video visit availability, Suboxone home delivery information, and more.



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For patients receiving ongoing care, Recovery Delivered has introduced an updated patient portal that allows access through a one-time code sent by text message, removing the need for a password. Patients can also save the portal to their mobile phone's home screen. The sign-in page includes a link to a suicide and crisis support helpline, providing an additional resource for patients who may need assistance.

Beyond scheduling and account access, the website includes updated information about opioid use disorder and the treatment arrangements available through the practice. Clinical pages undergo medical review and include supporting sources, while state pages provide information relevant to patients seeking care in different locations. Visitors can also learn more about online Suboxone doctors and how the practice connects patients with healthcare providers in their state.

With the new website now available, Recovery Delivered will continue using the platform to manage appointments, provide treatment information, and support access to patient accounts. Further information about the launch and appointment availability is available online.

About Recovery Delivered

Recovery Delivered is a telehealth practice founded in 2019 and based in Fort Collins, Colorado. Operating under Tara Healthcare LLC, the practice provides online treatment for opioid use disorder across 40 states and Washington, DC. Patients attend video consultations with nurse practitioners or physicians and may receive prescriptions through local pharmacies or home delivery when eligible.

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