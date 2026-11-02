TAT Technologies Ltd: TAT Technologies Reports Record Third Quarter 2026 Results

Record Quarterly and Nine-Month Revenue, Gross Profit Margin and Adjusted EBITDA
Revenue Increases 20.2%, Adjusted EBITDA Increases 60.9% and Diluted EPS Increases 57.8%
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT) (TASE: TAT Tech), a leading supplier of products and services for the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.
Igal Zamir, TAT's president and CEO, said: "TAT delivered an outstanding third quarter, with record quarterly revenue of $55.6 million and record quarterly adjusted EBITDA of $10.9 million, reflecting a record adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.6%. These results are driven by strong customer demand, an improved product mix and greater operational efficiency. Demand for our products remains strong across our core product lines, while our extended relationship with Honeywell is creating additional opportunities going forward."
"Looking forward, we enter the final quarter of 2026 with strong momentum, supported by our long-standing customer relationships, strong backlog and long-term agreements. We believe TAT is well positioned to build on its strong performance to seize future opportunities and achieve sustainable, profitable growth in the years to come," concluded Mr. Zamir.
Financial highlights:
Record quarterly and nine-month revenue, gross profit and Adjusted EBITDA.
- Revenues were $55.6 million, a 20.2% increase compared to $46.2 million in the third quarter of 2025. For the first nine months of 2026, revenues increased by 13.8% to $149.6 million compared to $131.5 million in the first nine months of 2025.
- Gross profit increased by 48.2% to $17.2 million, representing 30.9% of revenues, compared to $11.6 million (25.1% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2025. For the first nine months of 2026, gross profit increased by 25.2% to $40.5 million compared to $32.4 million in the first nine months of 2025 (27.1% of revenues in the first nine months of 2026 compared to 24.6% of revenues in the first nine months of 2025).
- Operating Income increased by 71.8% to $9.0 million (16.3% of revenues) compared to $5.3 million (11.4% of revenues) for the third quarter of 2025. For the first nine months of 2026, operating income was $17.6 million (11.8% of revenues) compared to $13.9 million (10.5% of revenues) in the first nine months of 2025.
- Net Income of $7.7 million (Diluted EPS of $0.58) compared to $4.8 million for the third quarter of 2025 (Diluted EPS of $0.37). For the first nine months of 2026, net income was $19.1 million (Diluted EPS of $1.46), compared to $12.1 million (Diluted EPS of $1.02) in the first nine months of 2025. Net income for the first nine months of 2026 includes a one-time gain of $3.4 million, net of tax, on the sale of the Company's equity method investment in First Aviation Services Inc. (FAV).
- Adjusted EBITDA was $10.9 million (19.6% of revenues), a 60.9% increase from $6.8 million (14.6% of revenues) for the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months of 2026 increased by 47% to $27.4 million (18.31% of revenues) compared to $18.6 million (14.1% of revenues) in the first nine months of 2025. Excluding the one-time pre-tax gain of $4.3 million from the sale of the Company's equity investment in FAV, Adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months of 2026 was $23.0 million.
- Cash flow provided by operations for the third quarter was $3.8 million compared to $7.5 million provided by operations in the third quarter of 2025. Cash flow from operations was $5.2 million in the first nine months of 2026 compared to $9.4 million in the first nine months of 2025. The decrease was primarily attributable to an increase in inventory of $10.6 million in the third quarter and $20.5 million in the first nine months of 2026, reflecting the Company's investment in inventory to support the ramp-up of its long-term agreements, including its expanded agreement with Honeywell.
- Backlog and Long-Term Agreements: approximately $577 million as of September 30, 2026.
Investor Call Information
TAT Technologies will host an earnings webcast and conference call today, November 2, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss third quarter results. Investors may register using the link below or by visiting the Company's website.
Webcast Registration: Link to registration
Investor Relations Website: https://tat-technologies.com/investors/
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement its GAAP results, the Company presents adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, which are non-GAAP financial measures, to provide investors with additional insight into underlying operating performance. Management uses these measures to evaluate period-to-period operating performance and believes they are useful to investors because they exclude items that are non-recurring or non-cash in nature or that do not reflect the Company's core operations. Adjusted EBITDA excludes the Company's share in results of affiliated companies, share-based compensation, income taxes, financial (expenses) income, net, gain on sale of equity investment and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share exclude the gain on sale of equity investment and the related income tax impact. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered as alternatives to net income, operating income or earnings per share for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor are they meant to be predictive of potential future results. These measures are not measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. See reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures below.
About TAT Technologies
TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT) (TASE: TAT Tech) is a leading provider of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries, providing OEM heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories, MRO services for aviation components, including heat transfer solutions, overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes and afterburner flaps and MRO services on APUs, landing gears and other aircraft components for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military. For more information, please visit www.tat-technologies.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding possible or assumed future operating results, demand conditions, supply chain conditions, customer relationships, backlog conversion, market position, and growth prospects. These statements are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from management's current expectations. Actual results and performance can also be influenced by other risks that we face in running our operations, including, but not limited to, general business conditions in the airline industry, changes in demand for our services and products, the timing and amount or cancellation of orders, LTAs and backlog, the price and continuity of supply of component parts used in our operations, the war and hostilities between Israel and Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran, regional shipping disruptions and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F and its periodic reports on Form 6-K. These documents contain and identify other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements. Shareholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Contact:
Eran Yunger
Director of IR
Tel: +1-980-451-1115
[email protected]
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
U.S dollars in thousands
September 30,
December 31,
2026
2025
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$53,732
$51,259
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $266 and $172
35,728
33,420
Inventory
95,328
75,549
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
5,913
6,071
Total current assets
190,701
166,299
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
Property, plant and equipment, net
50,207
46,922
Operating lease right of use assets
5,154
5,807
Intangible assets, net
2,038
1,452
Investment in affiliates
5,700
4,905
Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement
434
398
Deferred tax assets
436
639
Restricted deposit
-
307
Total non-current assets
63,969
60,430
Total assets
$254,670
$226,729
TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
U.S dollars in thousands
September 30,
December 31,
2026
2025
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Current maturities of long-term debts
$167
$2,227
Accounts payable
17,773
12,986
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
18,987
17,296
Current maturities of operating lease liabilities
1,438
1,474
Total current liabilities
38,365
33,983
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Long-term debts, net
10,963
9,485
Operating lease liabilities
3,859
4,448
Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement
826
770
Deferred tax liabilities
3,839
1,652
Total non-current liabilities
19,487
16,355
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (NOTE 7)
-
-
Total liabilities
57,852
50,338
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Ordinary shares of NIS 0 par value
Authorized: 23,000,000 shares at September 30, 2026, and 19,000,000 at
Issued:13,272,610 shares at September 30, 2026, and 13,257,610 shares
Outstanding: 12,998,137 shares at September 30, 2026, and 12,983,137
-
-
Additional paid-in capital
138,049
136,578
Treasury stock at cost
(2,088)
(2,088)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
451
643
Retained earnings
60,406
41,258
Total shareholders' equity
196,818
176,391
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$254,670
$226,729
TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
U.S dollars in thousands
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2026
2025
2026
2025
Revenues:
Products
$15,336
$12,617
$44,571
$37,804
Services
40,227
33,618
105,077
93,677
55,563
46,235
149,648
131,481
Costs:
Products
10,338
9,170
31,207
26,613
Services
28,038
25,464
77,903
72,488
38,376
34,634
109,110
99,101
Gross profit
17,187
11,601
40,538
32,380
Operating expenses:
Research and development, net
726
323
1,832
887
Selling and marketing
2,384
1,993
7,096
6,106
General and administrative
5,041
4,025
13,966
11,522
8,151
6,341
22,894
18,515
Operating income
9,036
5,260
17,644
13,865
Gain on sale of equity investment
-
-
4,324
-
Interest expenses
(216)
(176)
(546)
(835)
Other financial income (expenses), net
273
206
92
(293)
Income before taxes on income
9,093
5,290
21,514
12,737
Provision for income taxes
1,759
821
3,815
1,624
Income before share of equity investment
7,334
4,469
17,699
11,113
Share in profits of equity investment of
343
372
1,449
983
Net income
$7,677
$4,841
$19,148
$12,096
TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
U.S dollars in thousands
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
Earnings per share
Basic
$0.59
$0.37
$1.47
$1.03
Diluted
$0.58
$0.37
$1.46
$1.02
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
Basic
12,998,137
12,911,050
12,989,582
11,776,747
Diluted
13,144,592
13,078,467
13,158,304
11,904,044
TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
U.S dollars in thousands
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
Net income
$7,677
$4,841
$19,148
$12,096
Other comprehensive income (loss), net:
Change in foreign currency translation
(261)
(101)
(170)
575
Net unrealized losses from derivatives
(15)
-
(22)
-
Total comprehensive income
$7,401
$4,740
$18,956
$12,671
TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
U.S dollars in thousands
Share capital
Accumulated
Number of
Amount
Additional
other
Treasury shares
Retained
Total equity
BALANCE AT JUNE 30, 20 2 5
13,161,762
$-
$135,578
$600
$(2,088)
$31,691
$165,781
CHANGES DURING THE THREE MONTHS ENDED
Comprehensive income (loss)
-
-
-
(101)
-
4,841
4,740
Exercise of stock option
63,348
-
-
-
-
-
-
Share based compensation
-
-
167
-
-
-
167
BALANCE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2025
13,225,110
$-
$135,745
$499
$(2,088)
$36,532
$170,688
BALANCE AT JUNE 30, 20 2 6
13,272,610
$-
$137,567
$727
$(2,088)
$52,729
$188,935
CHANGES DURING THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026:
Comprehensive income (loss)
-
-
-
(276)
-
7,677
7,401
Share based compensation
-
-
482
-
-
-
482
BALANCE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2026
13,272,610
$-
$138,049
$451
$(2,088)
$60,406
$196,818
TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
U.S dollars in thousands
Share capital
Accumulated
Number of
Amount
Additional
other
Treasury shares
Retained
Total equity
BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2024
11,214,831
$-
$89,697
$(76)
$(2,088)
$24,436
$111,969
CHANGES DURING THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER
Comprehensive income (loss)
-
-
-
575
-
12,096
12,671
Exercise of option
142,981
-
-
-
-
-
-
Issuance of ordinary shares on public offering, net of issuance costs of
1,625,000
-
39,415
-
-
-
39,415
Exercise of the underwriters' option on public offering, net of issuance
242,298
-
5,953
-
-
-
5,953
Share based compensation
-
-
680
-
-
-
680
BALANCE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2025
13,225,110
$-
$135,745
$499
$(2,088)
$36,532
$170,688
BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2025
13,257,610
$-
$136,578
$643
$(2,088)
$41,258
$176,391
CHANGES DURING THE NINE MONTHS ENDED
Comprehensive income (loss)
-
-
(192)
-
19,148
18,956
Exercise of option
15,000
-
136
-
-
-
136
Share based compensation
-
-
1,335
-
-
-
1,335
BALANCE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2026
13,272,610
$-
$138,049
$451
$(2,088)
$60,406
$196,818
TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
U.S dollars in thousands
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income
$7,677
$4,841
$19,148
$12,096
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
1,362
1,249
4,066
3,762
Non-cash financial expenses
462
126
814
634
Gain on sale of equity investment (Note 4)
-
-
(4,324)
-
Change in allowance for credit losses
39
(104)
94
(79)
Share in profits of equity investment of affiliated companies
(343)
(372)
(1,449)
(983)
Share based compensation
482
167
1,335
680
Deferred income taxes, net
690
884
2,390
1,466
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Decrease (increase) in trade accounts receivable
3,046
(960)
(2,402)
(3,554)
Decrease (increase) in inventory
(10,607)
281
(20,490)
1,464
Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,120
(1,757)
309
(9,052)
Increase (decrease) in trade accounts payable
(929)
1,334
3,945
4,740
Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and other current liabilities
774
1,806
1,725
(1,765)
Net cash provided by operating activities
3,773
7,495
5,161
9,409
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from sale of equity investment
-
-
4,493
-
Purchase of property and equipment
(4,408)
(2,743)
(6,967)
(8,910)
Net cash used in investing activities
(4,408)
(2,743)
(2,474)
(8,910)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Repayments of short-term loans
-
-
-
(4,350)
Repayments of long-term debts
(96)
(473)
(11,368)
(1,560)
Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares and exercise of the underwriters' option
-
-
-
48,550
Issuance costs of ordinary shares and exercise of the underwriters' option
-
(362)
-
(3,182)
Proceeds (issuance costs) from long term debt, net
(166)
-
10,711
-
Proceeds from exercise of options
-
-
136
-
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(262)
(835)
(521)
39,458
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
(897)
3,917
2,166
39,957
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
54,629
43,474
51,566
7,434
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period
$53,732
$47,391
$53,732
$47,391
Supplementary information on investing and financing activities not involving cash
Additions of operating lease right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities
$161
$1,948
$460
$3,783
Reclassification between inventory and property, plant and equipment
-
-
-
579
Addition to property and equipment and intangible assets in accounts payable
1,430
195
1,430
195
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Interest paid
135
430
438
946
Taxes paid
79
21
192
197
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (UNAUDITED)
AND
ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (UNAUDITED)
TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
U.S dollars in thousands
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
Net income
$7,677
$4,841
$19,148
$12,096
Adjustments:
Share in profits of equity investment of
(343)
(372)
(1,449)
(983)
Provision for income taxes
1,759
821
3,815
1,624
Interest expenses
216
176
546
835
Other financial (income) expenses, net
(273)
(206)
(92)
293
Depreciation, amortization and others
1,362
1,334
4,066
4,025
Share based compensation
482
167
1,335
680
Adjusted EBITDA
$10,880
$6,761
$27,369*
$18,570
* Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 includes the one-time pre-tax gain of $4,324 thousand from the sale of the Company's equity
TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
U.S dollars in thousands
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
Net income
$7,677
$4,841
$19,148
$12,096
Adjustments:
Gain on sale of equity investment
-
-
(4,324)
-
Income tax impact
-
-
908
-
Adjusted net income
$7,677
$4,841
$15,732
$12,096
Earnings per share
Basic
$0.59
$0.37
$1.47
$1.03
Diluted
$0.58
$0.37
$1.46
$1.02
Adjusted earnings per share
Basic
$0.59
$0.37
$1.21
$1.03
Diluted
$0.58
$0.37
$1.20
$1.02
SOURCE TAT Technologies Ltd