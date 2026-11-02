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WKN: 884632 | ISIN: IL0010827264 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
30.10.26 | 21:00
31,800 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
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TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
02.11.2026 12:15 Uhr
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TAT Technologies Ltd: TAT Technologies Reports Record Third Quarter 2026 Results

Record Quarterly and Nine-Month Revenue, Gross Profit Margin and Adjusted EBITDA

Revenue Increases 20.2%, Adjusted EBITDA Increases 60.9% and Diluted EPS Increases 57.8%

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT) (TASE: TAT Tech), a leading supplier of products and services for the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Igal Zamir, TAT's president and CEO, said: "TAT delivered an outstanding third quarter, with record quarterly revenue of $55.6 million and record quarterly adjusted EBITDA of $10.9 million, reflecting a record adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.6%. These results are driven by strong customer demand, an improved product mix and greater operational efficiency. Demand for our products remains strong across our core product lines, while our extended relationship with Honeywell is creating additional opportunities going forward."

"Looking forward, we enter the final quarter of 2026 with strong momentum, supported by our long-standing customer relationships, strong backlog and long-term agreements. We believe TAT is well positioned to build on its strong performance to seize future opportunities and achieve sustainable, profitable growth in the years to come," concluded Mr. Zamir.

Financial highlights:

Record quarterly and nine-month revenue, gross profit and Adjusted EBITDA.

  • Revenues were $55.6 million, a 20.2% increase compared to $46.2 million in the third quarter of 2025. For the first nine months of 2026, revenues increased by 13.8% to $149.6 million compared to $131.5 million in the first nine months of 2025.
  • Gross profit increased by 48.2% to $17.2 million, representing 30.9% of revenues, compared to $11.6 million (25.1% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2025. For the first nine months of 2026, gross profit increased by 25.2% to $40.5 million compared to $32.4 million in the first nine months of 2025 (27.1% of revenues in the first nine months of 2026 compared to 24.6% of revenues in the first nine months of 2025).
  • Operating Income increased by 71.8% to $9.0 million (16.3% of revenues) compared to $5.3 million (11.4% of revenues) for the third quarter of 2025. For the first nine months of 2026, operating income was $17.6 million (11.8% of revenues) compared to $13.9 million (10.5% of revenues) in the first nine months of 2025.
  • Net Income of $7.7 million (Diluted EPS of $0.58) compared to $4.8 million for the third quarter of 2025 (Diluted EPS of $0.37). For the first nine months of 2026, net income was $19.1 million (Diluted EPS of $1.46), compared to $12.1 million (Diluted EPS of $1.02) in the first nine months of 2025. Net income for the first nine months of 2026 includes a one-time gain of $3.4 million, net of tax, on the sale of the Company's equity method investment in First Aviation Services Inc. (FAV).
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $10.9 million (19.6% of revenues), a 60.9% increase from $6.8 million (14.6% of revenues) for the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months of 2026 increased by 47% to $27.4 million (18.31% of revenues) compared to $18.6 million (14.1% of revenues) in the first nine months of 2025. Excluding the one-time pre-tax gain of $4.3 million from the sale of the Company's equity investment in FAV, Adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months of 2026 was $23.0 million.
  • Cash flow provided by operations for the third quarter was $3.8 million compared to $7.5 million provided by operations in the third quarter of 2025. Cash flow from operations was $5.2 million in the first nine months of 2026 compared to $9.4 million in the first nine months of 2025. The decrease was primarily attributable to an increase in inventory of $10.6 million in the third quarter and $20.5 million in the first nine months of 2026, reflecting the Company's investment in inventory to support the ramp-up of its long-term agreements, including its expanded agreement with Honeywell.
  • Backlog and Long-Term Agreements: approximately $577 million as of September 30, 2026.

Investor Call Information

TAT Technologies will host an earnings webcast and conference call today, November 2, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss third quarter results. Investors may register using the link below or by visiting the Company's website.

Webcast Registration: Link to registration
Investor Relations Website: https://tat-technologies.com/investors/

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its GAAP results, the Company presents adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, which are non-GAAP financial measures, to provide investors with additional insight into underlying operating performance. Management uses these measures to evaluate period-to-period operating performance and believes they are useful to investors because they exclude items that are non-recurring or non-cash in nature or that do not reflect the Company's core operations. Adjusted EBITDA excludes the Company's share in results of affiliated companies, share-based compensation, income taxes, financial (expenses) income, net, gain on sale of equity investment and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share exclude the gain on sale of equity investment and the related income tax impact. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered as alternatives to net income, operating income or earnings per share for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor are they meant to be predictive of potential future results. These measures are not measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. See reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures below.

About TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT) (TASE: TAT Tech) is a leading provider of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries, providing OEM heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories, MRO services for aviation components, including heat transfer solutions, overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes and afterburner flaps and MRO services on APUs, landing gears and other aircraft components for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military. For more information, please visit www.tat-technologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding possible or assumed future operating results, demand conditions, supply chain conditions, customer relationships, backlog conversion, market position, and growth prospects. These statements are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from management's current expectations. Actual results and performance can also be influenced by other risks that we face in running our operations, including, but not limited to, general business conditions in the airline industry, changes in demand for our services and products, the timing and amount or cancellation of orders, LTAs and backlog, the price and continuity of supply of component parts used in our operations, the war and hostilities between Israel and Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran, regional shipping disruptions and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F and its periodic reports on Form 6-K. These documents contain and identify other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements. Shareholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Eran Yunger
Director of IR
Tel: +1-980-451-1115
[email protected]

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S dollars in thousands






September 30,


December 31,

2026


2025





ASSETS




CURRENT ASSETS:




Cash and cash equivalents

$53,732


$51,259

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $266 and $172
as of September 30, 2026, and December 31, 2025, respectively

35,728


33,420

Inventory

95,328


75,549

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

5,913


6,071





Total current assets

190,701


166,299





NON-CURRENT ASSETS:




Property, plant and equipment, net

50,207


46,922

Operating lease right of use assets

5,154


5,807

Intangible assets, net

2,038


1,452

Investment in affiliates

5,700


4,905

Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement

434


398

Deferred tax assets

436


639

Restricted deposit

-


307





Total non-current assets

63,969


60,430





Total assets

$254,670


$226,729

TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S dollars in thousands



September 30,


December 31,


2026


2025

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY








CURRENT LIABILITIES:




Current maturities of long-term debts

$167


$2,227

Accounts payable

17,773


12,986

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

18,987


17,296

Current maturities of operating lease liabilities

1,438


1,474





Total current liabilities

38,365


33,983





NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:




Long-term debts, net

10,963


9,485

Operating lease liabilities

3,859


4,448

Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement

826


770

Deferred tax liabilities

3,839


1,652





Total non-current liabilities

19,487


16,355





COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (NOTE 7)

-


-





Total liabilities

57,852


50,338


SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:




Ordinary shares of NIS 0 par value

Authorized: 23,000,000 shares at September 30, 2026, and 19,000,000 at
December 31, 2025

Issued:13,272,610 shares at September 30, 2026, and 13,257,610 shares
at December 31, 2025

Outstanding: 12,998,137 shares at September 30, 2026, and 12,983,137
shares at December 31, 2025

-


-

Additional paid-in capital

138,049


136,578

Treasury stock at cost

(2,088)


(2,088)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

451


643

Retained earnings

60,406


41,258





Total shareholders' equity

196,818


176,391





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$254,670


$226,729





TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S dollars in thousands



Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

















Revenues:








Products

$15,336


$12,617


$44,571


$37,804

Services

40,227


33,618


105,077


93,677


55,563


46,235


149,648


131,481









Costs:








Products

10,338


9,170


31,207


26,613

Services

28,038


25,464


77,903


72,488


38,376


34,634


109,110


99,101

Gross profit

17,187


11,601


40,538


32,380









Operating expenses:








Research and development, net

726


323


1,832


887

Selling and marketing

2,384


1,993


7,096


6,106

General and administrative

5,041


4,025


13,966


11,522


8,151


6,341


22,894


18,515

Operating income

9,036


5,260


17,644


13,865









Gain on sale of equity investment

-


-


4,324


-

Interest expenses

(216)


(176)


(546)


(835)

Other financial income (expenses), net

273


206


92


(293)

Income before taxes on income

9,093


5,290


21,514


12,737









Provision for income taxes

1,759


821


3,815


1,624

Income before share of equity investment

7,334


4,469


17,699


11,113









Share in profits of equity investment of
affiliated companies

343


372


1,449


983

Net income

$7,677


$4,841


$19,148


$12,096










TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S dollars in thousands



Three Months Ended

September 30,


Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2026


2025


2026


2025











Earnings per share









Basic

$0.59


$0.37


$1.47


$1.03


Diluted

$0.58


$0.37


$1.46


$1.02











Weighted average number of shares outstanding









Basic

12,998,137


12,911,050


12,989,582


11,776,747


Diluted

13,144,592


13,078,467


13,158,304


11,904,044


TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S dollars in thousands



Three Months Ended

September 30,


Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2026


2025


2026


2025











Net income

$7,677


$4,841


$19,148


$12,096


Other comprehensive income (loss), net:









Change in foreign currency translation
adjustments

(261)


(101)


(170)


575


Net unrealized losses from derivatives

(15)


-


(22)


-


Total comprehensive income

$7,401


$4,740


$18,956


$12,671


TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S dollars in thousands




Share capital




Accumulated









Number of
shares issued


Amount


Additional
paid-in
capital


other
comprehensive
income (loss)


Treasury shares


Retained
earnings


Total equity
















BALANCE AT JUNE 30, 20 2 5


13,161,762


$-


$135,578


$600


$(2,088)


$31,691


$165,781

CHANGES DURING THE THREE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 30, 2025:















Comprehensive income (loss)


-


-


-


(101)


-


4,841


4,740

Exercise of stock option


63,348


-


-


-


-


-


-

Share based compensation


-


-


167


-


-


-


167

BALANCE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2025


13,225,110


$-


$135,745


$499


$(2,088)


$36,532


$170,688
















BALANCE AT JUNE 30, 20 2 6


13,272,610


$-


$137,567


$727


$(2,088)


$52,729


$188,935

CHANGES DURING THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026:















Comprehensive income (loss)


-


-


-


(276)


-


7,677


7,401

Share based compensation


-


-


482


-


-


-


482

BALANCE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2026


13,272,610


$-


$138,049


$451


$(2,088)


$60,406


$196,818

TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S dollars in thousands




Share capital




Accumulated









Number of
shares issued


Amount


Additional
paid-in
capital


other
comprehensive
income (loss)


Treasury shares


Retained
earnings


Total equity































BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2024


11,214,831


$-


$89,697


$(76)


$(2,088)


$24,436


$111,969

CHANGES DURING THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER
30, 2025:















Comprehensive income (loss)


-


-


-


575


-


12,096


12,671

Exercise of option


142,981


-


-


-


-


-


-

Issuance of ordinary shares on public offering, net of issuance costs of
$2,769


1,625,000


-


39,415


-


-


-


39,415

Exercise of the underwriters' option on public offering, net of issuance
costs of $413


242,298


-


5,953


-


-


-


5,953

Share based compensation


-


-


680


-


-


-


680

BALANCE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2025


13,225,110


$-


$135,745


$499


$(2,088)


$36,532


$170,688
















BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2025


13,257,610


$-


$136,578


$643


$(2,088)


$41,258


$176,391

CHANGES DURING THE NINE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 30, 2026:















Comprehensive income (loss)


-


-




(192)


-


19,148


18,956

Exercise of option


15,000


-


136


-


-


-


136

Share based compensation


-


-


1,335


-


-


-


1,335

BALANCE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2026


13,272,610


$-


$138,049


$451


$(2,088)


$60,406


$196,818

TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S dollars in thousands



Three Months Ended

September 30,


Nine Months Ended

September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025









CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:








Net income

$7,677


$4,841


$19,148


$12,096

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:








Depreciation and amortization

1,362


1,249


4,066


3,762

Non-cash financial expenses

462


126


814


634

Gain on sale of equity investment (Note 4)

-


-


(4,324)


-

Change in allowance for credit losses

39


(104)


94


(79)

Share in profits of equity investment of affiliated companies

(343)


(372)


(1,449)


(983)

Share based compensation

482


167


1,335


680

Deferred income taxes, net

690


884


2,390


1,466

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:








Decrease (increase) in trade accounts receivable

3,046


(960)


(2,402)


(3,554)

Decrease (increase) in inventory

(10,607)


281


(20,490)


1,464

Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,120


(1,757)


309


(9,052)

Increase (decrease) in trade accounts payable

(929)


1,334


3,945


4,740

Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and other current liabilities

774


1,806


1,725


(1,765)

Net cash provided by operating activities

3,773


7,495


5,161


9,409









CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:








Proceeds from sale of equity investment

-


-


4,493


-

Purchase of property and equipment

(4,408)


(2,743)


(6,967)


(8,910)

Net cash used in investing activities

(4,408)


(2,743)


(2,474)


(8,910)









CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:








Repayments of short-term loans

-


-


-


(4,350)

Repayments of long-term debts

(96)


(473)


(11,368)


(1,560)

Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares and exercise of the underwriters' option

-


-


-


48,550

Issuance costs of ordinary shares and exercise of the underwriters' option

-


(362)


-


(3,182)

Proceeds (issuance costs) from long term debt, net

(166)


-


10,711


-

Proceeds from exercise of options

-


-


136


-

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(262)


(835)


(521)


39,458









Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(897)


3,917


2,166


39,957

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

54,629


43,474


51,566


7,434

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period

$53,732


$47,391


$53,732


$47,391









Supplementary information on investing and financing activities not involving cash
flows:








Additions of operating lease right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities

$161


$1,948


$460


$3,783

Reclassification between inventory and property, plant and equipment

-


-


-


579

Addition to property and equipment and intangible assets in accounts payable

1,430


195


1,430


195

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:








Interest paid

135


430


438


946

Taxes paid

79


21


192


197

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (UNAUDITED)
AND
ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (UNAUDITED)

TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S dollars in thousands



Three months ended


Nine months ended


September 30,


September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025









Net income

$7,677


$4,841


$19,148


$12,096

Adjustments:








Share in profits of equity investment of
affiliated companies

(343)


(372)


(1,449)


(983)

Provision for income taxes

1,759


821


3,815


1,624

Interest expenses

216


176


546


835









Other financial (income) expenses, net

(273)


(206)


(92)


293

Depreciation, amortization and others

1,362


1,334


4,066


4,025

Share based compensation

482


167


1,335


680

Adjusted EBITDA

$10,880


$6,761


$27,369*


$18,570


* Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 includes the one-time pre-tax gain of $4,324 thousand from the sale of the Company's equity
investment in First Aviation Services Inc. Without this one-time profit Adjusted EBITDA would be $23,045 thousand.

TAT TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S dollars in thousands



Three months ended


Nine months ended


September 30,


September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025









Net income

$7,677


$4,841


$19,148


$12,096

Adjustments:








Gain on sale of equity investment

-


-


(4,324)


-

Income tax impact

-


-


908


-

Adjusted net income

$7,677


$4,841


$15,732


$12,096


Earnings per share








Basic

$0.59


$0.37


$1.47


$1.03

Diluted

$0.58


$0.37


$1.46


$1.02


Adjusted earnings per share








Basic

$0.59


$0.37


$1.21


$1.03

Diluted

$0.58


$0.37


$1.20


$1.02

SOURCE TAT Technologies Ltd

© 2026 PR Newswire
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