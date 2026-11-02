EQS-News: LifeQuest World Corp. / Key word(s): Financial

LifeQuest World Corp. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Results as a Combined Company: Revenue of $885,400, Net Income of $24,249 and Total Assets of $2.1 Million



02.11.2026 / 14:30 CET/CEST

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RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ - November 2, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - LifeQuest World Corp. (OTCID: LQWC) ("LifeQuest" or the "Company"), a diversified environmental solutions company focused on decentralized wastewater treatment, solid waste compaction and recycling equipment, and organic waste processing, today announced that it has filed its Quarterly Report and unaudited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal first quarter ended August 31, 2026 with OTC Markets. The filing is the Company's first formal report as a combined company following its June 12, 2026 acquisition of Compaction and Recycling Equipment, Inc. ("CARE") and Columbia Financial Services, Inc. ("CFSI"). The quarter marks a fundamental change in the scale of LifeQuest's business. With CARE and CFSI now consolidated alongside BioPipe Global Corp., the Company reported significant revenue, positive net income and a substantially strengthened balance sheet. Year-over-year comparisons primarily reflect the addition of the acquired operations. In connection with the integration, LifeQuest has relocated its headquarters from Ridgefield Park, New Jersey to Clackamas, Oregon. First quarterly filing to include newly acquired CARE and CFSI; stockholders' equity turns positive at $519,104, working capital of $397,302, and approximately $935,000 in deferred revenue** First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Highlights Income Statement Revenue of $885,400 , compared with no revenue in the same quarter of the prior year.

, compared with no revenue in the same quarter of the prior year. Gross profit of $568,935 , representing a gross margin of approximately 64%.

, representing a gross margin of approximately 64%. Pretax income of $24,249, compared with a net loss of $(56,300) in the prior-year quarter, a year-over-year improvement of $80,549. Balance Sheet Total assets of $2,125,492 .

. Cash and cash equivalents of $548,200 , up from $187,320 at May 31, 2026 and $110,846 at August 31, 2025.

, up from $187,320 at May 31, 2026 and $110,846 at August 31, 2025. Stockholders' equity of $519,104 , compared with a stockholders' deficit of $(158,854) at fiscal year-end May 31, 2026.

, compared with a stockholders' deficit of $(158,854) at fiscal year-end May 31, 2026. Positive working capital of $397,302 and a current ratio of 1.25x, compared with negative working capital of $(65,933) a year earlier.

and a current ratio of 1.25x, compared with negative working capital of $(65,933) a year earlier. **Unearned income (deferred revenue) of $935,226 , representing amounts billed or received in advance that the Company expects to recognize as revenue in future periods as performance obligations are satisfied. For Biopipe Global, revenue is recognized once plant is handed over even though progress payment may have been received.

, representing amounts billed or received in advance that the Company expects to recognize as revenue in future periods as performance obligations are satisfied. For Biopipe Global, revenue is recognized once plant is handed over even though progress payment may have been received. Modest debt load : interest-bearing obligations of $100,000 in principal, consisting of an $85,000 promissory note and a $15,000 convertible note, with no long-term debt on the balance sheet.

: interest-bearing obligations of $100,000 in principal, consisting of an $85,000 promissory note and a $15,000 convertible note, with no long-term debt on the balance sheet. No cash paid at closing for the CARE and CFSI acquisition, which was completed for Series B Preferred Stock and an $85,000 promissory note. Selected Financial Data (Unaudited, US$) Q1 FY2027 Comparative Statement of Operations - three months ended August 31 2026 2025 Revenue $885,400 $0 Gross profit $568,935 $1,467 Gross margin 64.3% n/m Operating income (loss) $25,816 $(56,822) Balance Sheet Aug 31, 2026 Aug 31, 2025 Cash and cash equivalents $548,200 $110,846 Accounts receivable $679,851 $17,355 Total current assets $2,003,690 $383,213 Total assets $2,125,492 $516,160 Total current liabilities $1,606,388 $449,146 Working capital $397,302 $(65,933) Current ratio 1.25x 0.85x Unearned income (deferred revenue) $935,226 $248,828 Total stockholders' equity $519,104 $67,014 Source: Company Quarterly Report for the period ended August 31, 2026. Financial statements are unaudited and were not subject to an audit, review, or compilation. Operating income equals gross profit less operating expenses. Working capital equals total current assets less total current liabilities. n/m = not meaningful. Management Commentary "This filing is the first look at LifeQuest as the company we set out to build," said Max Khan, President and Chief Executive Officer of LifeQuest. "In a single quarter we moved from a development-stage wastewater technology company to a profitable environmental services platform with nearly $900,000 in quarterly revenue, more than $2.1 million in assets and positive stockholders' equity. CARE and CFSI give us a recurring revenue foundation in the Pacific Northwest, while BioPipe continues to win orders internationally, including two recent containerized sewage treatment plants for labor camps in the United Arab Emirates. Our priority now is completing a PCAOB audit and SEC registration so that investors can value LifeQuest on a fully reported basis." Strategic Roadmap LifeQuest is pursuing a defined path toward full SEC reporting status and a higher-tier market listing. The Company intends to complete a PCAOB-standard audit, file a registration statement with the SEC (Form 10 or Form S-1), and apply for quotation on the OTCQB Venture Market. About LifeQuest World Corp. LifeQuest World Corp. (OTCID: LQWC) is a diversified environmental solutions company headquartered in Clackamas, Oregon, serving commercial, institutional, hospitality and government customers through three operating businesses: BioPipe Global Corp. develops and deploys decentralized biological sewage and wastewater treatment systems in which treatment takes place entirely inside the pipe. BioPipe systems are chemical-free, produce zero sludge, are virtually silent and odor-free, and have low energy use and a small footprint. Approximately 52 BioPipe plants are installed across Europe, Africa, South Asia, Southeast Asia and the Middle East, serving hospitals, resorts, hotels, commercial and government buildings, labor camps, ports and homes. The Company's Abrimix process, using a patented static in-line high-shear reactor, addresses industrial effluent treatment. Compaction and Recycling Equipment, Inc. (CARE) provides waste compaction and recycling equipment to commercial customers, including sales, rental and service of compactors, trash chutes, balers and on-site food-waste biodigesters. Columbia Financial Services, Inc. (CFSI) provides equipment rental and related financial services that support CARE's customers, generating recurring revenue from a rental fleet of waste-handling equipment. CARE and CFSI reported combined unaudited revenue of approximately $3.48 million for the year ended December 31, 2025. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events and are not statements of historical fact. Words such as "will," "will be," "anticipate," "predict," "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "continue," "future," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the Company's ability to integrate CARE and CFSI, sustain revenue or profitability, recognize revenue from deferred revenue or purchase orders, complete a PCAOB audit, file a registration statement with the SEC, apply for or obtain quotation on the OTCQB Venture Market, conduct a reverse stock split, re-domicile to Nevada, or raise capital are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, many of which are outside the control of the Company and are difficult to predict. The financial information in this release is unaudited and may change upon completion of the Company's audit and business combination accounting. Additional factors can be found in the Company's disclosure statements at www.otcmarkets.com. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law or regulation. Investor & Media Contact

LifeQuest World Corp.

12250 SE Capps Road

Clackamas, Oregon 97015

Tel: 646-201-5242

Email: info@lifequestcorp.com

Web: www.lifequestcorp.com | BioPipe: www.biopipe.co | CARE: www.waste-equipment.com OTC Markets: OTCID: LQWC View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: LifeQuest World Corp.





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