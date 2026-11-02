A research team from Qatar's Hamad Bin Khalifa University has investigated the techno-economic performance of different pole-mounted photovoltaic configurations with the aim of identifying the most suitable designs for off-grid applications in hot, arid environments with limited maintenance access. These systems use solar modules attached to or integrated into poles to power off-grid equipment such as streetlights, cameras, sensors, and telecommunications devices. "Pole-mounted solar systems have traditionally been selected based on a single metric: cost per watt. Our year-long field measurements ...

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