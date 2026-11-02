Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2026) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, listed SNAT (SNA) at 09:00am on Nov 1, 2026 (UTC).

SNAT (SNA) Listing Banner

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Users are able to access the trading pair at: https://www.lbank.com/trade/snat_usdt.

About SNAT (SNA)

Symphonim Nexus Alliance ($SNAT) is a premier BEP-20 ecosystem token deployed on Binance Smart Chain, engineered to drive decentralized protocol liquidity, automated treasury growth, and sustainable real-yield community rewards. By integrating dynamic emission models and a proof-of-contribution framework, $SNAT captures early TVL while incentivizing long-term governance participation. Total supply is capped at 100,000,000 tokens with structured vesting schedules designed for long-term ecosystem stability.

Why SNAT (SNA)

Symphonim Nexus Alliance is developing a vertically integrated DeFi ecosystem that combines AI-powered quantitative trading, real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, and global crypto payments. The platform aims to make institutional-grade trading strategies more accessible through automated arbitrage, market-making, and delta-neutral hedging, while offering fractional exposure to real estate and luxury assets. Its tiered staking system creates utility for the SNA token by unlocking advanced trading tools and exclusive investment opportunities. Additionally, the planned crypto debit card integrates digital assets with everyday spending, supported by a token-burning mechanism designed to reduce circulating supply. By connecting automated trading, tangible assets, and payment infrastructure, SNA presents a differentiated approach to building a utility-driven DeFi ecosystem.

Tokenomics

Token Name: SNA

SNA Token Symbol: SNAT

SNAT Total Supply: 100,000,000

Allocation Breakdown:

Community Rewards: 50%

Protocol Treasury: 20%

Core Team: 10%

Exchange Liquidity: 10%

Seed Investors: 5%

Marketing & Partners: 5%

Learn More About SNAT (SNA)

Website: https://snalliance.live/

Whitepaper: https://snalliance.live/assets/docs/SNA_Protocol_whitepaper_EN_v1.pdf

X: https://x.com/symphonimnexus0

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 30 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $23.81 billion and 11 years of safety with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive and user-friendly trading experience.

LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, unmatched liquidity, and industry-first trading guarantees, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.

Follow LBank for Updates

Website: https://www.lbank.com/

X: https://x.com/LBank_Exchange

Telegram: https://t.me/LBank_en

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lbank_exchange

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lbank

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