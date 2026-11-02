Goldsky Resources Corp.: Goldsky appoints Teemu Törmälehto as new Nordic Exploration Manager

VANCOUVER, B.C., November 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Goldsky Resources Corp. (TSX-V: GSKR, FNSE: GSKR SDB, OTCQX: GSKRF, FRA: HEG0) ("Goldsky Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that as part of the next stage of growth, it has appointed Teemu Törmälehto as the Company's new Nordic Exploration Manager, effective as of October 26, 2026. Teemu joins from a former position as Head of Section for Exploration at Boliden and the Kevitsa mine. Teemu will now lead and oversee the Company's joint exploration efforts in Sweden and Finland, with a focus on the Company's two main projects, Barsele and Rajapalot.

Teemu brings over 15 years of experience in mineral exploration and mining. In his previous position, Teemu led strategic exploration initiatives to support further resource development. Teemu brings a joint experience of more than ten years working in different exploration roles at Boliden.

"Teemu brings valuable experience and expertise to the company, having a solid track-record within mineral exploration and the Finnish mining industry. His appointment fits well with our corporate progression towards mining development in Sweden and Finland. We have recently completed our infill drilling program for the Rajapalot project in Finland and are in the midst of conducting a 25 000-meter diamond drill program for the Barsele project in Sweden. We are ramping up our exploration expertise to manage further resource development." says Noora Ahola, Managing Director Nordics, Goldsky Resources.

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on November 2, 2026, at 7:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Russell Bradford

CEO & Director

The Company's certified adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, +46 8-604 22 55

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Forward-looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's intentions, beliefs, or current expectations about and targets for the Company's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, anticipated growth, strategies and opportunities and the markets in which the Company operates. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "may", "plan", "estimate", "will", "should", "could", "aim" or "might", or, in each case, their negative, or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that they will materialize or that the assumptions on which they are based are correct. Because these statements are based on assumptions or estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, the actual results or outcome could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this release by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this news release are free from errors and readers of this news release should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this news release. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements that are expressly or implicitly contained herein speak only as of the date of this news release and are subject to change without notice. Neither the Company nor anyone else undertake to review, update, confirm or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this news release, unless it is required by law or applicable exchange rules.

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For further information contact:

Investor Relations

Neil MacRae

SVP, Corporate Development

Phone: 778-999-4653

ir@goldskyresources.com

Tavistock PR (media contact)

Jos Simson/Saskia Sizen

goldskyresources@tavistock.co.uk

About Goldsky Resources Corp.

Goldsky Resources is a publicly listed gold exploration company, consolidating assets in Sweden and Finland. The Company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Barsele gold project in central Sweden. Barsele is host to an Indicated Mineral Resource of 7.88 Mt grading 1.27 g/t Au containing 0.32 Moz Au and an Inferred Mineral Resource: 28.75 Mt grading 1.98 g/t Au containing 1.83 Moz Au.

Goldsky Resources is the 100%-owner of a district-scale license position on Sweden's Gold Line greenstone belt comprised of two additional projects (Paubäcken, Storjuktan), which combined with Barsele, total approximately 80,000 hectares.

Additionally, in central Finland, Goldsky Resources is the 100%-owner of a district-scale position covering the entire underexplored Oijärvi greenstone belt, including the Kylmäkangas deposit, the largest known gold occurrence on this belt. Goldsky Resources is also the 100%-owner of the Rajapalot gold cobalt project situated in northern Finland, which has an Inferred Resource of 9,780 kt containing 867 koz Au @ 2.8 g/t Au & 4.3 kt Co @ 441 ppm Co (NI 43-101 Technical Report on a Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project, Finland. Effective Date: 19 December 2023. Prepared for Mawson Finland Ltd by SRK Consulting (UK) Ltd. SRK Qualified Persons Christopher Bray BEng (Mining), MAusIMM(CP), Ove Klaver, MSc (Geology), Eur.Geol., Eemeli Rantala, MSc (Geology), P.Geo., Craig Brown, B.E. (Chem), GradDipGeosci, FAusIMM, Mathieu Gosselin, BEng (Mining), P.Eng.).