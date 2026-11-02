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PR Newswire
02.11.2026 14:42 Uhr
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Changan Automobile: Changan Supports Youth Education and Community Sport through Changan City Stadium in Casablanca

Changan Supports Youth Education and Community Sport through Changan City Stadium in Casablanca

CASABLANCA, Morocco , Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Changan Automobile and Moroccan NGO Tibu Africa officially opened the Changan City Stadium in Casablanca's Derb Ghallef district to give local residents greater access to sport, education and practical training. Based at the Second Chance School - New Generation, which prepares students for careers in sport, the facility is expected to benefit more than 1,000 beneficiaries each year. Di Zhirui, Vice President of Changan Automobile, and Mohamed Amine Zariat, Founding President of Tibu Africa, attended the opening ceremony.

For Changan, the partnership broadens its role in Morocco beyond its automotive business and strengthens ties with the communities in which it operates. The project combines Changan's support with Tibu Africa's expertise in education and inclusion through sport to create a space for young people to play and learn, aspiring sports educators to gain practical experience, and local residents to join community activities.

"Our commitment to Morocco goes beyond providing quality vehicles and services. 'In Morocco, For Morocco' means putting down roots here and contributing to local society. Changan City Stadium is one way we are putting that commitment into practice, helping young people build resilience and discover new opportunities through sport. We look forward to growing alongside Morocco's young people and local communities," said Stephanie Wang, Africa Region Sales Director of Changan MEA.

"We are opening a space that serves the rising generations, educators in training and the local community. For the rising generations, we offer a setting where football supports the development of motor, cognitive and social-emotional skills. For educators, we are creating a place to practice and improve their skills. Openness to the community and to the school's ecosystem guides this project, with more than 1,000 beneficiaries expected every year," said Mohamed Amine Zariat, Founding President of Tibu Africa.

Changan has operated in the Middle East and Africa since 1994, with cumulative sales of more than 500,000 vehicles. The region is one of five priorities under its Vast Ocean Plan 2.0, which emphasises long-term growth, localisation and responsible environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices across its international operations. The Casablanca project puts this approach into practice at a community level through a partnership with an organisation experienced in education through sport.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/changan-supports-youth-education-and-community-sport-through-changan-city-stadium-in-casablanca-302926463.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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