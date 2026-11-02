AiMOGA Makes Global Debut as LUXEED Advances AI-Powered Smart Mobility Ecosystem

WUHU, China, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 21, during the 2026 Chery International User Ecosystem Summit, AiMOGA, Chery Group's embodied AI brand, held its global launch event in Wuhu, Anhui Province. Media representatives, dealer partners and early users from more than 60 countries and regions gathered to witness the opening of global pre-orders for MOBO, AiMOGA's first home companion robot. The launch marks an important step in AiMOGA's expansion from commercial-service applications into the consumer home market.





As a fellow Chery Group brand, LUXEED stands to benefit from the Group's advances in embodied AI and robotics, creating new opportunities to develop more connected and intelligent mobility experiences through closer integration between vehicles and robots.

A Shared Technological Foundation for Intelligent Mobility and Robotics

As Chery Group brands, LUXEED and AiMOGA draw on a shared technological foundation. Autonomous driving and embodied AI rely on a number of closely related capabilities, including environmental perception, motion control, large-scale hardware manufacturing and supply-chain quality management.

Developed for Physical AI, CheryMind, Chery Group's automotive domain-specific foundation model, provides an underlying AI foundation for a growing range of intelligent applications. These include intelligent driving, low-altitude aircraft, AiMOGA robots, smart-energy systems and intelligent agricultural machinery. This broader technological ecosystem creates opportunities for cross-domain collaboration and provides a foundation for the continued development of LUXEED's intelligent mobility capabilities.

MOBO Brings Embodied AI into the Home

AiMOGA's product portfolio includes both humanoid and quadruped robots, with products deployed across a range of commercial and public-service applications. Its products have also obtained international certifications, including EU CE and US FCC certifications.

As AiMOGA's first home companion robot, MOBO is powered by the MoAgent intelligent agent and integrates household-environment perception, natural interaction, full-body motion control, long-term memory and cloud-edge collaboration. Designed to understand and adapt to complex home environments, MOBO can break down longer tasks into manageable steps and support a range of household needs.

Its initial focus is on three key areas: assistance for older adults, companionship for children and support for everyday family life. The launch brings AiMOGA's embodied AI capabilities into a new setting, extending the potential applications of robotics beyond commercial and public-service environments.

Extending Intelligent Mobility into a Connected Ecosystem

As AiMOGA advances its robotics portfolio, Chery's wider AI ecosystem is creating new opportunities for LUXEED to explore the future of intelligent mobility. Building on CheryMind and the Group's broader AI capabilities, LUXEED aims to further develop its intelligent cockpit and advanced driving technologies, while exploring closer connections between vehicles, intelligent robots and connected living environments.

The longer-term vision is to move beyond the vehicle as a standalone intelligent product towards a more integrated mobility experience - one in which AI can better understand users, respond to their needs and coordinate services across different environments.

Through the convergence of intelligent mobility and embodied AI, LUXEED is exploring a future in which the vehicle becomes a more personalized intelligent space, connecting people, vehicles and their surroundings in increasingly intuitive ways.

Building on this cutting-edge technological foundation, LUXEED will continue to advance its core values of Ultimate Intelligence, Extreme Driving Pleasure and Beyond-Class Enjoyment for users worldwide, bringing its brand proposition - "I" DRIVE, YOU ENJOY - to life.





Media Contact

LUXEED International

Ms. Wu Yi

Email: wuyi@luxeedinternational.com

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