MazeBolt Launches Native Akamai Deployment, Proving DDoS Resilience Against Known and AI-Driven Attacks

RADAR now validates Akamai-protected services from within an enterprise's own environment against known, AI-orchestrated, and AI-generated DDoS attacks.

Reveals configuration gaps so security teams can close them and maintain the business continuity of critical online services.

RAMAT GAN, IL / ACCESS Newswire / November 2, 2026 / MazeBolt, the independent validation platform for DDoS protection, today announced native RADAR deployment for Akamai DDoS protection. Enterprises protected by Akamai can deploy RADAR's continuous DDoS validation in a matter of hours, without affecting service availability or SLA response times.

Continuous validation gives security leaders evidence that their Akamai protection holds as AI-driven attacks change and as new services, APIs, and regions come online - so the online services that carry revenue stay protected by proven DDoS resilience, rather than assumption.

Akamai's own research shows how AI is changing application-layer attacks. Its 2026 Apps, APIs, and DDoS State of the Internet report found that Layer 7 DDoS attacks rose 104% between 2023 and 2025, an increase Akamai attributes to DDoS-for-hire botnets and AI-enabled attack tools that make APIs and web applications easier to target. The same report identifies APIs as the foundation of enterprise AI transformation, so each new AI-driven service adds endpoints whose DDoS protection must be configured correctly. Native RADAR deployment for Akamai dramatically reduces deployment complexity, even across multiple Akamai-protected sites, and shortens time to value for security leaders who want to establish the certainty of their DDoS resilience.

Enterprises choose Akamai for strong DDoS protection, but whether it is configured correctly for every service is rarely tested independently. As the business adds new digital services, APIs, and regions, a lack of alignment opens between deployed DDoS protection and the services they are designed to protect. Each change can create a configuration gap that stays unseen until an attack reaches a login page, a payment flow, or a customer portal.

"Our goal is DDoS resilience certainty. Every new service and API, for current and new AI initiatives, is another service whose DDoS protection has to be configured correctly, and testing even a few times a year cannot keep pace with that. We built the native RADAR deployment for Akamai customers so security leaders can validate their DDoS protection across wide deployments with no friction from engineering teams, and get the ongoing evidence they need to prove their resilience holds," said Matthew Andriani, CEO and founder of MazeBolt.

"Enterprises that run Akamai have strong DDoS protection deployed, but deployed protection is not proven protection. The question every CISO we work with faces is whether that protection is configured correctly for every service, and whether it will stop an attack when one arrives. RADAR answers that question continuously, so our customers know which attacks their Akamai deployment blocks, which would reach their services because of configuration gaps - and can prove the gaps they have closed," said Eyal Rahimi, VP of Engineering at MazeBolt.

When RADAR first validates an enterprise production environment, ~37% of attack vectors bypass deployed DDoS protections, according to MazeBolt RADAR validation data across initial deployments. Boards, regulators, and insurers increasingly ask security leaders for evidence of DDoS resilience rather than relying on the assumption that deployed protections are effective. RADAR produces validation reports with vendor-specific remediation guidance and revalidates after every fix, so security teams know which exposures they have closed and can prove it.

Native Layer 7 support for Akamai environments is available today to all RADAR customers. RADAR's standard deployment covers OSI layers 3, 4, and 7 across scrubbing centers, on-premises defense equipment, WAF, and cloud services, from DDoS mitigation vendors including Akamai, AWS, Cloudflare, F5, Microsoft Azure, NETSCOUT, and Radware.

"While advanced, sophisticated attacks often grab the headlines - misconfigurations, out-of-date rules, and inadequate protections continue to be the source of many incidents," said John Grady, Chief Analyst at Omdia. "DDoS is no different. It is a critical area where security teams must ensure protection is current, because successful attacks impact availability and directly affect the bottom line. RADAR's new native Akamai deployment not only helps security teams make the most of their DDoS mitigation investments but also allows business leaders to have confidence in their overall resiliency."

For financial services, Akamai's May 2026 State of the Internet report found that the median duration of global Layer 3 and 4 DDoS attacks on the sector has risen 738% since 2024, a trend Akamai attributes to attack infrastructure powered by AI. Yet MazeBolt research shows that 86% of BFSI organizations surveyed test their DDoS defenses once a year or less (MazeBolt State of DDoS Defenses Survey, 300 BFSI CISOs and security leaders, 2025).

MazeBolt does not replace DDoS mitigation. It turns protection into proven resilience - certainty you can act on.

About MazeBolt

MazeBolt ensures business continuity by proving that deployed DDoS protections are resilient against today's known and AI-driven, rapidly evolving attacks. RADAR by MazeBolt continuously validates DDoS defenses without affecting service availability, running thousands of simulations across the entire attack surface to uncover critical vulnerabilities before attackers exploit them. Powered by AI, RADAR anticipates which attack vectors are most likely to succeed, prioritizes what to fix first, and continuously re-validates defenses as environments change and threats adapt. The result is measurable reduction in DDoS risk, stronger regulatory alignment, and continuous, independent evidence that deployed protection prevents the operational, reputational, and financial damage from DDoS downtime.

Akamai is a registered trademark of Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Business Contact

Howard Silverman

VP Marketing

howard.silverman@mazebolt.com

Media Contact

Chloe Amante

Montner Tech PR

camante@montner.com

SOURCE: MazeBolt

MazeBolt_RADAR Akamai_DS610

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/mazebolt-launches-native-akamai-deployment-proving-ddos-resilienc-1241388