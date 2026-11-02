Jaguar Health, Inc.: CSO of Napo Pharmaceuticals, a Jaguar Health Family Company, and Clinical Investigators Evaluating Crofelemer Conduct Panel Discussion at Pediatric Gastroenterology Conference in Dubai

Company remains sharply focused on its ongoing rare disease intestinal failure global development program for microvillus inclusion disease (MVID) and short bowel syndrome (SBS-IF) for crofelemer powder for oral solution, targeting an NDA filing for MVID mid-2027

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 2, 2026 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (Nasdaq:JAGX) family company Napo Pharmaceuticals (Napo) today provided a recap of the panel discussion titled Intestinal Barrier: Beyond Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) that took place on October 30, 2026 at the 2nd Best of Elite Ped-GI meeting in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. Napo was one of the sponsors of this meeting.

The 2nd Best of Elite Ped-GI meeting was dedicated to advancing clinical knowledge and best practices in pediatric gastroenterology and nutrition, with one of the plenary sessions being focused on parenteral nutrition in children with complex gastrointestinal disorders and intestinal failure (IF).

Participants in the panel discussion titled Intestinal Barrier: Beyond Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) included Dr. Mohamad Miqdady, Chief of Pediatric Gastroenterology at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in Abu Dhabi, Dr. Christos Tzivinikos, Professor from Al Jalila Children's Hospital in Dubai, and Pravin Chaturvedi, PhD, Napo's and Jaguar's Chief Scientific Officer and Chair of the Scientific Advisory Board.

The panelists discussed the clinical challenges of pediatric intestinal failure, including microvillus inclusion disease (MVID) and short bowel syndrome (SBS-IF), and the significant burden of long-term dependence on parenteral nutrition. The discussion reviewed the scientific rationale for investigating Napo's liquid oral formulation of crofelemer to reduce intestinal fluid losses and discussed the results from pediatric MVID and SBS-IF patients receiving liquid oral crofelemer for >1 year. The findings showed reductions in parenteral support when normalized to body weight and improvements in growth parameters of weight and stature. Panelists also discussed the significant disease heterogeneity and the importance of the ongoing randomized double-blind placebo-controlled crossover study in MVID patients required to support the regulatory requirements for the company

Patients with intestinal failure, including pediatric MVID and pediatric and adults with Type 1 SBS, cannot adequately orally absorb nutrients, electrolytes and fluids, and require lifelong supportive therapy with total parenteral nutrition (TPN) with or without supplemental intravenous fluids, which together comprises parenteral support (PS), for up to seven days per week and up to 20+ hours per day. While PS is supportive and lifesaving, it is associated with serious, sometimes fatal complications.

Dr. Tzivinikos, MD DCH FRCPCH MSc CEBP, served as the Chairman of the 2nd Best of Elite Ped-GI meeting, is a Consultant Pediatric Gastroenterologist and Founder of the Pediatric GI Department at Al Jalila Children's Specialty Hospital in Dubai, and is Clinical Associate Professor at Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences in Dubai.

Dr. Miqdady is the Division Chief of the Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology & Nutrition Division at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, a flagship tertiary hospital in the UAE and the largest teaching medical center in Abu Dhabi. He is also a Clinical Professor at Khalifa University's medical school in Abu Dhabi, and completed his Fellowship in Pediatric Gastroenterology at Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children's Hospital in Houston.

Dr. Miqdady is a member of Napo's Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Miqdady and Dr. Tzivinikos are involved is clinical evaluations of crofelemer powder for oral solution for treatment of IF in pediatric IF patients.

Napo remains sharply focused on its ongoing global development program for oral crofelemer as adjunctive therapy to parenteral support (PS) for rare IF diseases, including MVID and SBS-IF. In June 2026, as announced , data was presented at the 58 th Annual European Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology & Nutrition (ESPGHAN) Meeting in Lille, France from ongoing investigational studies with oral liquid crofelemer in pediatric patients with IF due to MVID and SBS-IF. The results of ongoing investigations of liquid oral crofelemer formulations demonstrate substantial reductions in weekly PS needs as well as in PS normalized to body weight in pediatric IF patients dosed orally for more than one year, with no significant clinical or laboratory abnormalities.

Napo's pediatric MVID program is expected to provide clinical milestones, which will support its planned New Drug Application (NDA) filing for MVID in mid-2027.

About the Jaguar Health Family of Companies

Jaguar Health, Inc. (Jaguar) is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel proprietary prescription medicines sustainably derived from plants from rainforest areas for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress. Jaguar family companies Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Napo) and Napo Therapeutics S.p.A. focus on the development and commercialization of novel crofelemer powder for oral solution for the treatment of rare and orphan gastrointestinal disorders with intestinal failure, including microvillus inclusion disease and short bowel syndrome.

For more information about:

Jaguar Health, visit https://jaguar.health

Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit napopharma.com

Napo Therapeutics, visit napotherapeutics.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These include statements regarding Jaguar's expectation that Napo's pediatric MVID program will provide clinical milestones which will support its planned New Drug Application (NDA) filing for MVID, and Jaguar's expectation that the company will file a NDA for crofelemer for MVID in mid-2027. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Contact:

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SOURCE: Jaguar Health, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cso-of-napo-pharmaceuticals-a-jaguar-health-family-company-and-clinic-1244889