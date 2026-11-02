Carlos E. Sanchez, MD: Dr. Carlos Sanchez Speaks on Structural Heart Disease at TCT 2026

Interventional cardiologist contributes to four TCT 2026 sessions in San Diego as a speaker, panelist, and discussant, sharing his heart team's experience in structural heart disease with physicians from around the world.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 2, 2026 / Interventional and structural cardiologist Dr. Carlos E. Sanchez of Columbus, Ohio, is taking part in TCT 2026 as a speaker, panelist, and discussant in scientific and educational sessions on structural heart disease. The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) is hosting Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) 2026 from October 31 to November 3, 2026, at the San Diego Convention Center.

Key Highlights

TCT 2026 runs October 31 to November 3, 2026, at the San Diego Convention Center, organized by the Cardiovascular Research Foundation.

Dr. Carlos Sanchez contributes to four sessions as a speaker, panelist, and discussant, covering repeat aortic valve treatment, leaky tricuspid valves, stroke prevention options in atrial fibrillation, and catheter-based tricuspid valve replacement.

His contributions draw on his heart team's experience with complex coronary and structural heart interventions, including catheter-based therapies for aortic, mitral, and tricuspid valve disease.

Beyond the sessions, Dr. Sanchez takes part in industry meetings and advisory board discussions on how new cardiovascular devices are developed, evaluated, and adopted.

Dr. Sanchez brings more than 17 years of interventional cardiology experience to the program's peer discussions.

"Being part of TCT is about much more than presenting or participating in scientific discussions. It's an opportunity to learn from extraordinary colleagues, challenge our thinking, and collaborate on innovations that may ultimately improve the lives of our patients," said Dr. Carlos E. Sanchez, interventional and structural cardiologist in Columbus, Ohio.

What Structural Heart Disease Is

Structural heart disease refers to problems with the heart's valves, walls, or chambers rather than its arteries. Common examples involve the aortic, mitral, and tricuspid valves, which can narrow or leak as people age.

Physicians now treat many of these conditions with transcatheter procedures. In a transcatheter procedure, the heart team guides a thin tube called a catheter through a blood vessel, usually from the leg, to repair or replace a valve without opening the chest. For selected patients, this offers an alternative to traditional open-heart surgery.

Dr. Sanchez's Sessions at TCT 2026

Dr. Carlos Sanchez contributes to four TCT 2026 sessions on aortic, tricuspid, and left atrial appendage therapies:

TCT 1901: First Report of Mechanical Leaflet Splitting of a Failed Lotus Valve Using ShortCut. When a transcatheter aortic valve wears out, physicians can place a new valve inside it. ShortCut is a device that first splits the leaflets of the old valve so they do not block blood flow to the heart's own arteries. This report describes that approach in a failed Lotus valve.

When a transcatheter aortic valve wears out, physicians can place a new valve inside it. ShortCut is a device that first splits the leaflets of the old valve so they do not block blood flow to the heart's own arteries. This report describes that approach in a failed Lotus valve. Structural Arena 8: Managing Conduction Abnormalities in Patients With TR. Tricuspid regurgitation (TR) is a leak in the valve between the two chambers on the right side of the heart. Conduction abnormalities are disruptions in the heart's electrical signals, and they can shape how physicians plan treatment for these patients.

Tricuspid regurgitation (TR) is a leak in the valve between the two chambers on the right side of the heart. Conduction abnormalities are disruptions in the heart's electrical signals, and they can shape how physicians plan treatment for these patients. The Case for Expansion: LAA Closure Should Be Offered to More OAC-Eligible Patients. Left atrial appendage (LAA) closure seals a small pouch in the heart where blood clots can form in people with atrial fibrillation. Oral anticoagulation (OAC) means blood thinner medication. This session makes the case that more patients who can take blood thinners should hear about closure as an option.

Left atrial appendage (LAA) closure seals a small pouch in the heart where blood clots can form in people with atrial fibrillation. Oral anticoagulation (OAC) means blood thinner medication. This session makes the case that more patients who can take blood thinners should hear about closure as an option. Beyond TEE: Mastering EVOQUE TTVR With 3D ICE - Introducing an ICE-Only Imaging Workflow With Philips VeriSight Pro. EVOQUE transcatheter tricuspid valve replacement (TTVR) replaces the tricuspid valve through a catheter rather than open-heart surgery. These procedures usually rely on transesophageal echocardiography (TEE), an ultrasound probe passed down the throat. Intracardiac echocardiography (ICE) lets the team see inside the heart using an ultrasound catheter placed in the heart itself. The session presents a workflow that uses 3D ICE alone, an evolving approach that may simplify how these procedures are performed.

Each topic draws on his heart team's work in Columbus and is presented for discussion with physicians from other programs.

Sharing Experience With Peers

Across these sessions, physicians compare how their teams approach complex cases, procedural decisions, and evolving treatment strategies. These exchanges let structural heart teams learn from one another and bring new evidence back to their own patients.

"Having the opportunity to contribute as a speaker, panelist, and discussant, while participating in conversations about the future of structural heart disease, is both a privilege and a responsibility. The most meaningful measure of innovation is not the technology itself, but the difference it makes in the lives of the people we treat," Dr. Sanchez said.

TCT began in 1988 as a gathering of 150 attendees. CRF now describes it as the world's foremost educational forum specializing in interventional cardiovascular medicine, with participation from more than 100 countries and regions.

Conversations Beyond the Podium

In addition to the scientific program, Dr. Sanchez takes part in industry meetings and advisory board discussions. In these settings, experienced physicians share clinical perspectives on unmet patient needs, procedural challenges, device design, physician training, and the responsible introduction of new technologies.

"Some of the most important conversations happen beyond the podium, when physicians, researchers, and innovators come together to discuss the challenges we face in clinical practice. Progress in cardiovascular medicine depends on collaboration, scientific rigor, and a willingness to continuously improve how we care for patients," Dr. Sanchez added.

Frequently Asked Questions About Structural Heart Disease at TCT 2026

Q: What is TCT 2026?

A: TCT 2026 is the annual scientific symposium of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation, held October 31 to November 3, 2026, at the San Diego Convention Center. The conference focuses on interventional cardiology, structural heart disease, clinical research, and emerging cardiovascular technologies.

Q: What is structural heart disease?

A: Structural heart disease is a group of conditions affecting the heart's valves, walls, or chambers. Many of these conditions can now be treated with minimally invasive, catheter-based procedures, offering selected patients alternatives to traditional open-heart surgery.

Q: What is Dr. Carlos Sanchez's role at TCT 2026?

A: Dr. Carlos Sanchez contributes to four scientific and educational sessions at TCT 2026 in San Diego as a speaker, panelist, and discussant. His topics include leaflet splitting in a failed Lotus valve, conduction abnormalities in tricuspid regurgitation, left atrial appendage closure, and EVOQUE tricuspid valve replacement guided by 3D ICE.

Q: How do physicians treat structural heart disease without open-heart surgery?

A: Interventional cardiologists treat many valve conditions with transcatheter procedures, guiding a catheter through a blood vessel to repair or replace the valve. Dr. Sanchez's clinical work includes transcatheter therapies for aortic, mitral, and tricuspid valve disease.

Q: Why do structural heart disease specialists take part in industry advisory boards?

A: Advisory boards let physicians with extensive procedural experience give feedback on medical technologies, identify clinical challenges, and help inform device development, training, and research priorities. Such collaborations must follow appropriate professional and ethical safeguards.

About Dr. Carlos Sanchez

Dr. Carlos E. Sanchez is an interventional and structural cardiologist based in Columbus, Ohio, with more than 17 years of experience in complex coronary and structural heart disease interventions. He serves as a principal investigator in clinical trials in interventional cardiology and structural heart therapies and takes part in physician education, procedural training, and national and international cardiovascular conferences. His professional interests extend to preventive cardiology, metabolic health, longevity, and proactive, personalized medicine.

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SOURCE: Carlos E. Sanchez, MD

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