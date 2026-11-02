NAPERVILLE, IL / ACCESS Newswire / November 2, 2026 / Chervon names Thomas Scherer Vice President of Organizational Development - Sales, End User Marketing, and Service, effective November 2, 2026, reporting to Matt DeFeo, SVP, Sales, Training, and Recruiting.

Scherer brings to Chervon extensive organizational development experience supporting the build-out of large-scale sales teams and end user marketing teams. He is highly experienced in managing employment law, compliance, employee relations, compensation, workforce analytics, training, recruiting, and career development. His world class organizational development skills will be invaluable as the company develops the very best sales, store coverage, end user marketing, and after-sales service teams.

Most recently, Tom was Vice President of Human Resources for TTI/Milwaukee where he was responsible for HR and organizational development for a 2000+ person field sales team. Previously, Scherer advanced through a series of HR, training, sales management, sales, and store coverage positions at TTI/Milwaukee.

"Tom Scherer is an exceptional leader of all elements of organizational development," said Matt DeFeo. "He is a great fit with the inspired high-performance culture we have at Chervon."

"I am so excited to support Matt and CEO Joe Galli in building the industry's best sales, end user marketing, and after-sales service teams," said Tom. "I cannot wait to get started!"

Scherer holds a BA in Economics and Mathematics and an MBA from Adelphi University in Long Island, New York.

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ABOUT CHERVON

Chervon North America is part of a global total solution provider specializing in R&D, manufacturing, testing, sales, and after-sales service of power tools and outdoor power equipment (OPE).

Guided by user-centric innovation, the Company operates an integrated business model supported by global sales and distribution networks. Chervon's portfolio includes EGO, FLEX, SKIL, and DEVON, serving industrial, professional, and consumer markets globally.

Better Tools. Better World.

Chervon is committed to delivering superior products to users worldwide through continuous innovation and strives to become a global leader in power tools and OPE in the lithium-ion, intelligent, and digital era.

PR Contact:

Corporate Communications: CorpComm@na.chervongroup.com | +1 (331) 231-2360

SOURCE: Chervon

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/chervon-names-thomas-scherer-vice-president-of-organizational-developm-1244991