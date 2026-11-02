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CH

WKN: A3CPA6 | ISIN: HK0000811882 | Ticker-Symbol: AZ9
Stuttgart
02.11.26 | 15:16
3,800 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHERVON HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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CHERVON HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,7203,90015:35
3,8003,86015:36
ACCESS Newswire
02.11.2026 15:02 Uhr
121 Leser
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Chervon Promotes Soobia Haroon to Vice President, Human Resources - NA

NAPERVILLE, IL / ACCESS Newswire / November 2, 2026 / Chervon promotes Soobia Haroon to Vice President, Human Resources - NA, effective November 2, 2026, reporting to Joe Galli, CEO.

Over the past two years, Haroon has been a key member of the Chervon Senior Executive Team, driving talent acquisition, organizational development, and transformation. She has provided strategic leadership across all HR functions while strengthening corporate HR strategy, governance, and processes to support the company's objectives and continued growth.

Before joining Chervon, Soobia progressed through a series of human resources positions at several multinational companies. Her HR experience is strong in supporting many functional areas, including supply chain, distribution, manufacturing, IT, engineering, product management, marketing, and finance.

"Soobia has been instrumental in our aggressive talent acquisition initiative since I joined Chervon," said Joe Galli. "Her extensive HR experience, her sense of urgency, and her ability to partner with our senior leaders have enabled us to quickly add outstanding talent to our company."

"I am excited about supporting our goal of building and developing the very best organization in the power tool and OPE industry," said Soobia. "We are committed to developing and adding exceptional talent to drive Chervon's bold growth targets in the months and years ahead."

Haroon holds a Master of Science in Human Resource Management from DePaul University's Charles H. Kellstadt Graduate School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Human Resources from DePaul University.

# # #

ABOUT CHERVON
Chervon North America is part of a global total solution provider specializing in R&D, manufacturing, testing, sales, and after-sales service of power tools and outdoor power equipment (OPE).

Guided by user-centric innovation, the Company operates an integrated business model supported by global sales and distribution networks. Chervon's portfolio includes EGO, FLEX, SKIL, and DEVON, serving industrial, professional, and consumer markets globally.

Better Tools. Better World.
Chervon is committed to delivering superior products to users worldwide through continuous innovation and strives to become a global leader in power tools and OPE in the lithium-ion, intelligent, and digital era.

PR Contact:
Corporate Communications: CorpComm@na.chervongroup.com | +1 (331) 231-2360

SOURCE: Chervon



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/chervon-promotes-soobia-haroon-to-vice-president-human-resources-na-1244994

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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