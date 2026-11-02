Sigtuna, Sweden--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2026) - Johan Sebastian Bergenwall, of Charlottenberg 456, 193 41 Sigtuna, Sweden, announces that on 9 March 2026 NordX Metals Corp. (CSE: NRDX) (then United Lithium Corp.) (the "Company"), Suite 710, 1030 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, granted him 400,000 stock options as a director. Each option is exercisable for one common share at CAD 0.32 until 9 March 2031 and vested on grant. No consideration was paid for the grant. The options were issued from treasury and not acquired on a market. Mr. Bergenwall acquired ownership and control of the options.

Before the grant, Mr. Bergenwall beneficially owned 7,781,860 common shares and 166,660 warrants, being 9.80 % of the 79,441,055 outstanding common shares, or 9.98 % on a partially diluted basis. After the grant he beneficially owned 7,781,860 common shares, 166,660 warrants and 400,000 options, being 9.80 % of the outstanding common shares, or 10.43 % on a partially diluted basis. Of the shares, 7,615,200 were held through Mountain Wall Capital AB, a company wholly owned by him. Figures are before the Company's 2-for-1 share consolidation of 19 May 2026.

Mr. Bergenwall and Mountain Wall Capital AB hold the securities for investment. Mr. Bergenwall may acquire or dispose of securities of the Company depending on market conditions and his own circumstances. Neither has other plans of the kind listed in Item 5 of Form 62-103F1. No exemption from the formal bid requirements is relied on.

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