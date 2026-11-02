CIMA celebrates the people shaping the future of finance and accounting with CGMA Week 2026

Week-long celebration showcases a finance and accounting profession ready for what's next

CGMA professionals from around the world to share their stories by posting to the CGMA Week Wall

Global celebration to extend to members, students and volunteers in over 150 countries

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) today launched CGMA Week 2026, a global celebration of the Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) designation, the finance and accounting profession and the CGMA community.

Taking place from 2-8 November 2026 under the theme CGMA: Ready for What's Next, CGMA Week recognises the vital role CGMA professionals play in helping organisations embrace innovations such as artificial intelligence (AI), create long-term value, make informed investment decisions and navigate risk.

Alfred Ramosedi, FCMA, CGMA, CIMA President and Co-Chair of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, said:

"CGMA Week shines a spotlight on the talent, achievements and impact of CGMA professionals around the world. Every day, members of our global community help organisations make better decisions, navigate complexity and drive sustainable performance."

"This year's theme, CGMA: Ready for What's Next, reflects the adaptability, ambition and leadership that define our profession. It is also an opportunity to recognise how those qualities will continue to shape the future of finance and accounting and serve the public interest."

CGMA Week forms part of CIMA's commitment to championing and advancing the finance and accounting profession, providing an opportunity to hear directly from the people behind the profession.

Throughout the week, members, students and volunteers will share their achievements, experiences and aspirations, offering insight into how CGMA professionals are creating impact, building careers and shaping the future of finance, accounting and business.

CGMA professionals are invited to reflect on two simple questions:

What are you most proud of?

What are you looking forward to?

Their stories will be brought together through the CGMA Week Wall, creating a global showcase of the experiences, achievements and ambitions that connect the CGMA community across industries, sectors and geographies.

To learn more about CGMA Week, visit: www.aicpa-cima.com/resources/landing/cgmaweek

Notes to editors

Follow and join the conversation on social media using CGMAweek

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