Adzerk Inc d/b/a Kevel: Vend Advertising Chooses Kevel as Commerce Media Technology Partner

Partnership brings ad tech infrastructure to the Nordics' leading marketplaces, powering full-funnel commerce media across millions of logged-in users

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vend Advertising, the commerce media arm bringing together some of the Nordics' strongest marketplaces - including Blocket, Bytbil, FINN, Tori, Oikotie, Bilbasen, and DBA - today announced a partnership with Kevel, the ad tech infrastructure enabling commerce businesses to build media networks they own and grow around their unique goals, to power its next generation of commerce media offerings.

Vend Advertising is entering a new chapter. The company is bringing together the power of some of the Nordics' strongest marketplaces into a new Marketplace Media proposition, built on high-intent environments, millions of logged-in users, rich first-party data, and trusted brands. The partnership with Kevel gives Vend Advertising the technical foundation to deliver full-funnel advertising across this network, in safe, high-intent environments where users are already logged in and ready to act.

"To do this, we need to partner with the best - and that's Kevel," said Carl Vult von Steyern, VP Advertising at Vend Advertising "Partnering with Kevel gives us exactly the technology foundation we need to bring retail media to our advertiser brands in a simple, effective way that is built for growth. We are enthusiastic about the opportunities this partnership opens up for the brands that want to reach their audiences and activate the value of their customer relationships in a meaningful way."

Across FINN, Blocket, DBA, Bilbasen, Tori, Oikotie and Bytbil, Vend Advertising reaches millions of highly engaged, logged-in users every month across the Nordics. Each marketplace is a trusted, high-intent destination that people return to with clear purchase intent, generating a rich and continuous stream of first-party data. This scale and depth of engagement gives Vend Advertising a strong foundation to build a commerce media offering that creates real value for marketplace users and brands.

By choosing Kevel, Vend Advertising gains access to an API-first platform built for flexibility, giving its team the freedom to adapt the technology to its exact needs rather than working around a rigid, out-of-the-box system. Kevel's full-stack solution allows Vend Advertising to manage both on-site and off-site advertising products from a single platform, simplifying operations while opening new revenue channels.



The decision also reflects Kevel's proven track record with other major marketplaces, including mobile.de, giving Vend Advertising confidence in a partner with deep experience at scale. Just as critically, Kevel's high-performance, low-latency infrastructure supports server-to-server ad delivery, ensuring ads load in parallel with the page rather than after it, a foundation that lets Vend Advertising launch quickly, scale confidently, and deliver strong results for advertising partners from day one.

"Vend Advertising has built something genuinely rare: a network of marketplaces that millions of people across the Nordics turn to with real purchase intent, every single day," said Martin Jensen, VP of Partnerships at Kevel. "That scale and intent generate incredibly valuable first-party data, and we are excited to help Vend Advertising put that data to work through a commerce media network that delivers real, meaningful results for their marketplaces and advertising partners. What makes this partnership especially exciting is the scale of the marketplace network Vend Advertising has built across the Nordics and the shared vision we have for where commerce media is headed. This is a partnership we are genuinely proud of, and we look forward to supporting the Vend Advertising team as they grow their media business."

With Kevel's strategic ad tech infrastructure, Vend Advertising positions itself as the driving force defining the marketplace media space across the Nordics, unifying the region's strongest marketplace brands to create a new category built on high-intent environments, millions of logged-in users, rich first-party data, and trusted brands.



About Kevel

Kevel powers top retail and commerce media networks globally. By combining technology, expertise, and support, Kevel helps each business build a media network around its unique goals. This enables them to create differentiated media experiences, unlock new revenue streams, and scale in an AI-first world. Built API-first, Kevel combines the speed of buying with the control of building. Companies can use Kevel's transparent AI or bring their own data and models, giving them the flexibility to evolve their media business as customers, advertisers, and market opportunities change. The result is a media network that launches quickly, adapts continuously, and scales revenue over time.

For more information, visit kevel.com .



About Vend

Vend is a family of beloved Nordic marketplaces: FINN, Blocket, DBA, Bilbasen, Tori and Oikotie. Six good neighbours, under one roof. We build digital marketplaces that create more value for our users, partners, and society. In a complex and ever-changing world, we turn to smarter. Our vision is simple but powerful: smart choices made easy.

For more information, visit www.vend.com

Laura Cameron

Mead Cameron

laura@meadcameron.com

