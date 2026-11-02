Bavarian Inn Resort: Bavarian Blast Hot Air Balloon Takes 1st Place at World's Biggest Balloon Festival Plus 3 Other Competitions!

FRANKENMUTH, MI / ACCESS Newswire / November 2, 2026 / Hot Air Balloon Pilot, Shawn Raya of Highland, Michigan, competed with 185 pilots from around the world at the 54th annual Albuquerque's International Balloon Fiesta, the World's Largest Hot Air Balloon Festival. Pilot Shawn, won flying the new Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn balloon designed and built at Cameron Balloons U.S. in Dexter, MI. Along with winning the overall Championship, Pilot Raya won the Sid Cutter Memorial task as well! No pilot has won both prestigious awards at the same event in 54 years. A record 982,741 visitors attended this 9 day long festival.

"I'm honored to be a part of an event that celebrates the passion, skill and tradition of ballooning", stated Pilot Raya at the awards banquet attended by 500 fellow pilots & crew members.

To win the 11th annual Sid Cutter competitive task, Pilot Raya had to approach a boat parked in one leg of a 30 foot fabric X and drop his baggie closest to the point of the bow of the boat. This is the 5th year he has won this task, garnishing a hand painted porcelain- kilned plate illustrating the Bavarian Blast Balloon over this unique target.

The Bavarian XT-77 Racer is a one-of-a-kind design with a modified racer shape and unique size of 77,000 cubic feet. The balloon is also unique with 44 ink-jet printed panels sewn together to illustrate the Bavarian Inn Lodge's newest and biggest indoor waterpark in the state of Michigan: Bavarian Blast Waterpark.

Hot air balloons compete for flying accuracy flying in on varying targets (or tasks) and drop baggies with five-foot tails. Measuring Teams track the distance of every baggie at every task to the center of the target to calculate points. Pilot Raya achieved the best score on various tasks over four morning flights to become the champion.

Bavarian Blast w/ Pilot Shawn Raya's 2026 Top Rankings:

Kentucky Derby Great BalloonFest, Louisville, KY - Third Place

Midland River Days, Midland, MI - First Place

Balloons Over Wadsworth OH 2026 - First Place

Jupiter Flights Balloon Festival - Fishers, IN - First Place

Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta 2026 - First Place

Michael Keller Zehnder, President of Bavarian Inn Lodge states, "We are so proud to have Pilot Shawn Raya representing us across the Nation and thrilled at winning First Place at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. He shares our mission of creating enjoyable experiences and memories for our guests." He represents the Bavarian Inn with dignity and pride. He is certainly the best-of-the-best in ballooning!

The Bavarian Blast balloon showcases the fun and excitement of Bavarian Inn Lodge's Bavarian Blast Waterpark & Family Fun Center, featuring the Bavarian Blast logo and beloved mascots Willy the Dragon, Greta the Dragon, Puddles, Bertina, Fritz & Schnitz, and Goldie. The colorful characters are depicted floating along Greta's River Run, the park's not-so-lazy river, highlighting one of the waterpark's signature attractions while bringing the playful spirit and family-friendly experience of Bavarian Blast to life. Bavarian Blast Waterpark also features 16 waterslides, a wave pool, MI's first swim up bar, and so much more!

About Bavarian Inn Resort: The Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn is a Midwest Resort destination for families and groups alike, who seek enjoyable experiences in lodging, dining, shopping, special events, and conference/meeting services. The resort experience includes Bavarian Inn Restaurant, Bavarian Inn Lodge, Frankenmuth River Place Shops, and the ResidenZ at Bavarian Inn.

About Bavarian Inn Lodge: For over 40 years, nestled along the banks of the Cass River in Frankenmuth, is one of the state's largest indoor water park hotels. The Lodge, currently managed by the 3rd and 4th generation Bavarian Inn family members, has 360 European-themed guest rooms, including whirlpool and family suites, an adult-only pool and whirlpool, two gift shops, two lounges and two restaurants - all under one roof. The expansive 35,000 square foot Family Fun Center houses two thrilling water slides, three pools and two whirlpools, over 160 video and redemption games, a two-level children's play village and Willy's Kingdom indoor mini-golf course. Guests can also enjoy live, nightly entertainment year-round and test their own musical skills during weekend family karaoke shows. Banquet facilities can accommodate events for 2-500 guests to enjoy Old World Charm with modern technology and delicious meals. In over 36 years of business, the Bavarian Inn Lodge has been an important destination for travelers, evidenced by the 2.5 million room-nights that have been booked there since its opening, along with its top rating on TripAdvisor. Learn more at www.bavarianinn.com.

Bavarian Inn Lodge online press room: https://bavarianinnlodge.logos-communications.com

Media Contact:

Jillian Mikolaizyk

jillian@logos-communications.com

SOURCE: Bavarian Inn Resort

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/bavarian-blast-hot-air-balloon-takes-1st-place-at-worlds-biggest-balloon-festival-plus-3-oth-1244643