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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.11.2026 15:22 Uhr
163 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Environmental Tectonics Corporation: ETC Named to TIME's America's Growth Leaders 2027 List and the Philadelphia Business Journal's 2026 PHILLY's FAST 50

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental Tectonics Corporation (OTCID: ETCC) ("ETC" or the "Company") was named to TIME's annual list of America's Growth Leaders 2027, ranking 201 among the top 500 companies. This recognition distinguishes ETC for its outstanding growth, performance, and business momentum.

TIME and market research firm Statista, determined America's Growth Leaders through an analysis of publicly traded companies headquartered in the U.S. Each company was evaluated based on revenue growth, stock performance, and financial stability.

ETC was also recognized in the Philadelphia Business Journal's 2026 FAST 50 list, which highlights the fastest-growing companies in the Greater Philadelphia region. This is the second consecutive year that the Company has been recognized, ranking seventh both years.

Robert Laurent, ETC's President and CEO stated, "Being named one of TIME's America's Growth Leaders is an indicator of the success of the strategic efforts of our entire team, in each of our business units. We are equally honored to be recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in the Greater Philadelphia region for the second year in a row."

About ETC

ETC designs, manufactures, and sells software-driven products and services used to recreate and monitor the physiological effects of motion on humans, and equipment to control, modify, simulate and measure environmental conditions. Our products include aircrew training systems (aeromedical, tactical combat, and general), disaster management systems, sterilizers (steam and gas), environmental testing and simulation systems, and other products that involve similar manufacturing techniques and engineering technologies. ETC's unique ability to offer complete systems, designed and produced to high technical standards, sets it apart from its competition. ETC's headquarters is in Southampton, PA. For more information about ETC, visit http://www.etcusa.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on management's expectations and are subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Words and expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, and these statements may include terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "future", "predict", "potential", "intend", or "continue", and similar expressions. We base our forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events or future financial performance. Our forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about ETC and its subsidiaries that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by these forward-looking statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Contact:Tim Kennedy, CFO
Phone:(215) 355-9100
E-mail:info@etcusa.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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