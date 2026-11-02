

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - A massive plunge in the prices of crude oil as well as a rebound in technology shares improved sentiment in markets at the onset of the new month. Market spotlight for the week is on the U.S. midterm elections, key data releases from the U.S as well as interest rate decisions by Bank of England as well as Reserve Bank of Australia.



Wall Street Futures are in strong positive territory. European markets are trading on a mostly negative note. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mixed note.



The six-currency Dollar Index has declined more than a quarter percent. Bond yields mostly declined.



Crude oil prices plunged close to 6 percent amidst reports of renewed diplomatic efforts to end the Middle East conflict. Gold has rallied while cryptocurrencies have declined.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 52,083.00, up 0.60% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,616.70, up 0.49% Germany's DAX at 25,780.71, down 0.15% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,707.92, down 0.20% France's CAC 40 at 7,976.78, up 0.09% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,128.85, down 0.04% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 63,081.86, down 0.33% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,856.50, down 0.58% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,638.03, up 1.08% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,393.32, up 0.42% South Korea's KOSPI at 5,859.08, up 2.24%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 101.61, down 0.27% EUR/USD at 1.1213, up 0.47% GBP/USD at 1.3417, up 0.22% USD/JPY at 157.90, up 0.20% USD/CHF at 0.8196, down 0.67% AUD/USD at 0.7003, down 0.40%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.914%, down 0.14% Germany at 3.3169%, down 0.09% France at 4.952%, down 0.58% U.K. at 5.2360%, down 1.26% Japan at 2.767%, up 0.33%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jan) at $106.70, down 5.93% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Dec) at $97.73, down 6.14% Gold Futures (Dec) at $3,951.57, up 1.35% Silver Futures (Dec) at $50.83, up 3.15%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $77,532.62, down 0.54% Ethereum at $2,276.62, up 0.47% BNB at $702.82, down 1.67% XRP at $1.25, down 0.47% Solana at $93.67, down 1.28%



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