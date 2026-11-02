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WKN: A3DH8H | ISIN: GB00BMV92D64 | Ticker-Symbol: 1N00
Frankfurt
02.11.26 | 09:55
5,050 Euro
-1,94 % -0,100
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,0505,30016:51
PR Newswire
02.11.2026 15:24 Uhr
164 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 02

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST Plc

NET ASSET VALUE

It is announced that at the close of business on 30 October 2026 the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc managed by RWC Asset Management LLP are as follows.

Pence per share
Cum Income		Pence per share
Ex Income
NAV with debt at par value 424.13 417.89
NAV with debt at fair value 428.51 422.28

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

2 November 2026

Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.