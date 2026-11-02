Sigtuna, Sweden--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2026) - Johan Sebastian Bergenwall, of Charlottenberg 456, 193 41 Sigtuna, Sweden, announces that on 12 June 2026 20,000 units of NordX Metals Corp. (CSE: NRDX) (the "Company"), Suite 710, 1030 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, were acquired by Mountain Wall Capital AB, a company wholly owned by him, through its capital insurance policy with Quantum Leben AG, in the Company's private placement, issued from treasury and not on a market, at CAD 0.30 per unit, for CAD 6,000. Mr. Bergenwall acquired ownership and control of the units through Mountain Wall Capital AB; they are registered in the name of Quantum Leben AG. Each unit is one common share and one half warrant; each whole warrant is exercisable for one share at CAD 0.40 until 12 June 2028.

Before the placement, Mr. Bergenwall beneficially owned 3,890,930 common shares, 83,330 warrants and 200,000 options, being 9.79 % of the 39,734,644 outstanding common shares, or 10.43 % on a partially diluted basis. After the placement he beneficially owned 3,910,930 common shares, 93,330 warrants and 200,000 options, being 8.94 % of the 43,734,644 outstanding common shares, or 9.55 % on a partially diluted basis. Following the closing of the placement his percentage was below 10 %. After 9 March 2026, the 7,615,200 shares held through Mountain Wall Capital AB were on 28 April 2026 transferred into the capital insurance policy with Quantum Leben AG, which is their registered holder, and on 19 May 2026 the Company consolidated its shares 2-for-1.

Mr. Bergenwall and Mountain Wall Capital AB hold the securities for investment. Mr. Bergenwall may acquire or dispose of securities of the Company depending on market conditions and his own circumstances. Neither has other plans of the kind listed in Item 5 of Form 62-103F1. No exemption from the formal bid requirements is relied on.

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