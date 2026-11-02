DEFY THE ELEMENTS - DR. MARTENS UNVEILS THE NEW WATERPROOF 101 RAIN BOOT, A WELLINGTON EVOLVED FROM TIMELESS BRAND DNA

Wet weather? No need to panic. Dr. Martens has you covered with the 101 Rain Boot, a welly made to withstand the rain in style.

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A nod to Dr. Martens classic 101 Boot, these wellington boots are the latest iteration of the brand's waterproof Rain collection, which debuted with the 1460 Rain Boot in AW25. Inspired by the same DNA as the timeless silhouette but reimagined for wet weather, they prove that a downpour is no longer an excuse to stay indoors, but a reason to take on the weather with confidence.

Each pair utilises Dr. Martens signature heat-sealed construction and air-cushioned outsole. Combining the durable comfort of Dr. Martens bouncing soles with the rain-ready practicality 100% waterproofing. Evidence of the brand's design DNA is present across the silhouette: with moulded faux welt stitching, a grooved sole edge, a rubberised heel loop, and moulded Puritan stitch detailing. The BEN sole has an exaggerated tread and is paired with a SoftWair insole for out-of-the-box comfort that lasts all day.

Available in five colourways, there's something for those who prefer to keep things classic and those looking to brighten up the grey days. Black and Cherry Red offer a more understated option, while Golden Lime, DM's Red and DM's Pink bring a welcome pop of colour to the forecast.

With the 101 Rain Boot, staying dry is one less thing to worry about.

The Dr. Martens 101 Rain Boots are available to shop now via drmartens.com, in Dr. Martens stores and through selected stockists.

ABOUT DR. MARTENS

Dr. Martens is an iconic British footwear brand founded in Northamptonshire, England. Its first silhouette, the 1460 boot - named after the date it was produced - rolled off the production line on 1 April 1960. Stitched into its heel loop were three words in the founder's own handwriting, a nod to the boot's new air-cushioned sole: With Bouncing Soles. Originally chosen by workers for their comfort and durability, "Doc's" or "DM's" boots and shoes were later adopted by musicians and subcultural pioneers who took them from the street to the global stage.

Over six decades later, Dr. Martens operates in more than 60 countries and employs around 3,600 people. The company continues to honour the brand's heritage through its 'Made in England' footwear, manufactured at its original Northamptonshire factory, while meeting global demand from multiple high-quality production sites across Asia. All our products are made with an unwavering commitment to craft, combined with innovative techniques.

Those same three words are now the brand's enduring global platform. With Bouncing Soles is not a tagline or a seasonal campaign; it is a statement of intent and a creative thread that runs through everything Dr. Martens does, from product and retail to partnerships and community. What began as a promise of comfort has become an opportunity for reflection and a call to action: What Makes Your Sole Bounce?

It celebrates the individuality, creativity and self-expression of a global community glorious in its differences, united by a yellow thread.

A brand built to put a bounce in the step of those who stand out from the crowd, Dr. Martens is available through Direct-to-Consumer (Retail and Ecommerce) and Wholesale channels. The brand's collections span its original silhouettes, including The Icons such as the 1460 boot, 1461 shoe, 2976 Chelsea boot and Adrian loafer, as well as newer franchises including the Zebzag, Buzz and Lowell. The lineup also includes an extensive range of sandals, a dedicated Kids collection, and a curated selection of bags, small leather goods, and accessories. Every Dr. Martens collection reflects craftsmanship, heritage, timeless style, comfort, and versatility. Having transcended generations, the brand remains as relevant today as it was at its inception. Its signature yellow welt stitching, grooved sole edges, and scripted "With Bouncing Soles" heel loops remain iconic symbols recognised around the world.

Dr. Martens plc (DOCS.L) is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.

For more information, visit www.drmartens.com?or?http://www.drmartensplc.com

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