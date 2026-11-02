Envision Energy has claimed a major step in the race to power AI by deploying a power system that integrates solid-state transformers (SST) with battery energy storage systems (BESS). The company announced the project as the world's first commercial deployment of an integrated 800 V DC power system in a large-scale data center. Installed at Envision's Galaxy AI data center campus in Ulanqab, China, the manufacturer's integrated power system combines SSTs and BESS and equipment that adjusts DC voltage for computing hardware. Envision's Dubhe Controller, which is supported by its Dubhe energy ...

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