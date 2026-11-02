Wirex Appoints Lord Ranger of Northwood as Board Adviser, Ahead of New UK Digital Asset Rules

Member of the House of Lords Science and Technology Select Committee and co-chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Digital Markets and Digital Money joins Wirex, as the UK brings digital assets firms under full regulation next year

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex, the global stablecoin infrastructure provider, has appointed Kulveer Ranger, The Lord Ranger of Northwood, as Board Adviser to Wirex Labs, the company's UK digital asset arm.

Wirex Labs leads Wirex's digital asset business in the UK under the new digital asset regime, which the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will oversee from October 2027. Lord Ranger will advise Wirex on its UK digital asset strategy, bringing senior technology and public policy experience at an important moment for the sector.

Lord Ranger has been a Member of the House of Lords since 2023 and sits on its Science and Technology Select Committee. He also co-chairs the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Digital Markets and Digital Money and is vice-chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Artificial Intelligence.

Before entering the Lords, Lord Ranger spent more than 25 years in technology and public policy. As the Mayor of London's Director for Digital London, he set up the city's first Digital Office, and as Director of Transport Policy he sat on the board of Transport for London. He later held senior strategy, marketing and communications roles at Atos, most recently as Senior Vice President for Northern Europe, APAC and India, and served on the board of techUK for six years. He now chairs the Digital Policy Alliance and the British-Serbian Chamber of Commerce.

Pavel Matveev, Co-Founder of Wirex, said: "The UK has set out to become a global hub for digital assets, and with the FCA's digital asset rules now finalised, there is a clear route to build a regulated digital asset business here. We intend to make the UK one of our core markets for digital assets, bringing our stablecoin and digital asset services to UK customers within the new framework. Lord Ranger has spent his career where technology and public policy meet, from setting up London's first Digital Office to his work in the House of Lords. His experience will be invaluable as we build out Wirex's digital asset business in the UK."

Chetan Shah, Executive Director of Wirex Labs, said: "As we continue our preparations for the UK's new digital asset regime, I am delighted to welcome Kulveer, Lord Ranger of Northwood, as Board Adviser to Wirex Labs. His experience in technology, digital assets and public policy, including his work in the House of Lords, will be invaluable as we prepare for the new regulations."

Kulveer Ranger, The Lord Ranger of Northwood, said: "Digital assets are becoming part of mainstream finance in the UK, and how firms approach regulation will decide how far people trust the sector. Wirex is building its UK digital assets business with that trust at its core. I'm delighted to join as Board Adviser and to support the team as it grows in the UK."

Lord Ranger will also speak at Full Stack London, Wirex's new stablecoin infrastructure conference, on 12th November. The event brings together leaders from across payments, banking-as-a-service and digital assets. He will give a keynote on 'The Evolution of the Digital Assets Landscape over the past 18 months and join a fireside chat with Chetan Shah on whether Britain can regulate its way to digital asset leadership.

Lord Ranger is one of several senior additions to the Wirex group, with more to be announced soon, as the company builds out its leadership for its next stage of growth.

Notes to editors:

About Wirex

Wirex is the banking layer for stablecoins. It builds the stablecoin layer under financial products: bank accounts and wallets on one ledger, card issuing on its own Visa and Mastercard principal membership, rails that move stablecoins in and local currency out, and capital products - yield, credit and markets - that end users can reach inside a partner's app. Everything runs on one platform and one API, so a company can ship one layer or all four.

Wirex is the fastest-growing stablecoin infrastructure, and the fastest in crypto-card history to reach $1 billion in annualised card spend.

Principal member of Visa and Mastercard

Live programmes in 136 markets

Best Digital Banking Platform 2025, FinTech Breakthrough Awards

Compliance Culture Initiative of the Year 2025, International Compliance Association

Wirex's own applications, Wirex One, Wirex One Business and Navoka, run on the same infrastructure. Learn more at wirexapp.com.

About Wirex Labs

Wirex Labs is Wirex's UK digital assets arm. It is preparing to bring Wirex's stablecoin and digital asset services to UK customers under the UK's new digital asset regime, which comes into force in October 2027.

Once authorised by the FCA, Wirex Labs will also provide regulated stablecoin payment infrastructure for other companies building in the UK.

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