Proven IT Announces a Partnership with Atom Cybersecurity to Deliver Specialized Cybersecurity Expertise and Enhanced Protection for Businesses

TINLEY PARK, IL / ACCESS Newswire / November 2, 2026 / Proven IT announced today a partnership with Atom Cybersecurity, a standalone CMMC-compliant cybersecurity firm, established as part of a strategic realignment of the company's service offerings. While Proven IT will continue providing industry-leading IT, print, physical security, and business automation solutions, Atom Cybersecurity will serve as a dedicated cybersecurity partner, continuing to help organizations strengthen their security posture, manage evolving threats, and meet increasingly complex compliance requirements.

Headquartered at 18630 81st Avenue in Tinley Park, Illinois, Atom Cybersecurity was born from Proven IT's established cybersecurity practice and represents a strategic investment in the future of cybersecurity services and support.

"This isn't about stepping away from cybersecurity. It's about giving it room to grow," said Emir Husic, CTO at Proven IT.

As cyber threats continue to evolve in sophistication and regulatory requirements become increasingly demanding, organizations require more than traditional security tools. They need a dedicated cybersecurity partner focused solely on protecting their business, safeguarding sensitive data, maintaining compliance, and building long-term resilience.

"Creating a dedicated cybersecurity organization allows us to invest more deeply in specialized talent, advanced security technologies, threat intelligence, compliance expertise, and security-focused innovation. Most importantly, clients won't need to navigate a handoff," said Mike Engels, President at Atom Cybersecurity. "We've built this partnership specifically so that support feels continuous, even as we operate as separate companies with separate specialties."

A Strategic Investment in Client Success

The launch of Atom Cybersecurity reflects a deliberate commitment to providing clients with deeper cybersecurity expertise, expanded resources, and a more focused approach to managing security risk.

By operating as an independent cybersecurity organization, Atom Cybersecurity will be able to:

Expand cybersecurity expertise and specialized resources

Respond more rapidly to evolving cyber threats

Invest in advanced security technologies and services

Deliver deeper compliance and risk management guidance

Provide a strategic, security-first approach to protecting businesses

Clients will continue working with the trusted professionals they know while gaining access to an organization whose sole focus is cybersecurity excellence.

Continued Support Through Proven IT

While Atom Cybersecurity will focus exclusively on cybersecurity services, Proven IT remains committed to delivering the technology solutions and managed services clients rely on every day.

Proven IT will continue providing:

Managed IT Services

IT Projects and Infrastructure Support

AI Readiness Assessments and Solutions

Business Process Automation

Strategic Technology Consulting

Help Desk Services

Physical Security Solutions

Business Communications

Managed Print Services

Existing client relationships, support processes, and service delivery will continue without interruption.

Two Specialized Organizations, One Shared Mission

The creation of Atom Cybersecurity and Proven IT as focused organizations allows clients to benefit from specialized expertise in both cybersecurity and technology management.

Proven IT will continue helping organizations leverage technology to improve productivity, efficiency, and business performance, while Atom Cybersecurity will focus exclusively on reducing risk, strengthening security, supporting compliance initiatives, and helping businesses navigate today's evolving cybersecurity challenges.

Together, both organizations will work collaboratively to ensure clients maintain technology environments that are secure, reliable, and aligned with their business objectives.

Looking Ahead

The launch of Atom Cybersecurity marks an important milestone in the continued evolution of both organizations and reinforces their shared commitment to client success. By investing in deeper cybersecurity expertise while maintaining the technology partnership clients have trusted for years, Proven IT and Atom Cybersecurity are creating a stronger foundation for the future.

"We believe this evolution positions us to better serve our clients for years to come," Brett Cosich, COO at Proven IT and Operating Manager at Atom Cybersecurity said. "As technology and cybersecurity continue to converge, our clients will benefit from two dedicated teams working together to help them achieve their business goals securely and confidently."

About Atom Cybersecurity

Atom Cybersecurity is a cybersecurity-focused organization headquartered in Tinley Park, Illinois. The company provides advanced cybersecurity solutions, expert guidance, proactive monitoring, compliance support, and strategic risk management services designed to help organizations strengthen security, reduce risk, and build resilience against modern cyber threats. As a CMMC Certified organization, Atom Cybersecurity brings proven expertise in helping organizations meet rigorous cybersecurity and compliance requirements while protecting sensitive data and reducing operational risk. The company specializes in guiding businesses through complex security frameworks, regulatory obligations, and evolving threat landscapes with a security-first approach.

Learn more at AtomCybersecurity.com

About Proven IT

Proven IT is a trusted technology partner providing managed IT services, business technology solutions, AI readiness initiatives, automation services, communications, physical security, managed print, and strategic technology consulting to organizations across multiple industries.

Learn more at ProvenIT.com

Media Contact

Jenna Miller

Emerald Strategic Marketing (Proven IT's Marketing Partner)

marketing@provenit.com

ProvenIT.com

SOURCE: Proven IT

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/proven-it-announces-a-partnership-with-atom-cybersecurity-to-deli-1244750