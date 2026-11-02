- CSE team to conduct roadshow in response to mounting interest from European issuers -

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2026) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced that a team of CSE leaders will be touring European financial centres and attending multiple events in response to growing interest in the Exchange and its listed companies among both issuers and investors across Europe.

The roadshow kicks off in London on Wednesday, November 4, where the CSE will collaborate with Vox Markets to present Market Bridge Live. The theme of the event is "Canada meets the City: a day with CSE listed growth companies." It will feature a selection of CSE listed companies presenting directly to U.K. investors, brokers, and advisors. Participants will hear from management of multiple emerging companies, ask questions, network with peers, and attend both a lunch and post-event reception.

On November 6-7, the scene shifts to Germany for the second Munich Mining Conference, bringing resource companies together with one of the most active mining investor communities in the world. Participants include retail investors, family offices, high-net-worth individuals, fund managers, analysts, and newsletter writers, creating a platform for networking, visibility, and investor outreach. Companies will benefit from pre-scheduled meetings with institutional investors and industry professionals, while also presenting to retail investors.

The CSE team then moves on to Switzerland, where the Exchange is a sponsor of The Precious Metals Summit Zurich, taking place November 9-11. This event is a leading Swiss-based independent investment conference focused on explorers, developers, and emerging producers of gold, silver, and platinum group metals. It brings together institutional investors, sell-side representatives, and corporate executives from senior precious metals companies with management teams of over 120 carefully selected issuers representing the world's mining and mineral exploration sectors.

Finally, on November 13-14, the CSE will return to Germany as a sponsor of Deutsche Goldmesse (German Gold Show) in Frankfurt. This event is one of Germany's leading investment conferences, connecting European investors with mining companies across a range of commodities and stages of development, from explorers to producers. As noted by the organizer, this exclusive event will feature industry-leading keynote speakers from around the world, showcase up to 35 companies, and offer professionally organized one-on-one meetings.

The CSE roadshow team will include Stuart Schady, VP, Business Development (stuart.schady@thecse.com) and Anna Brynelsen, Director of Listings Development (anna.brynelsen@thecse.com) for the Exchange. They will be accompanied by Max Cunningham, CEO of the CSE's sister exchange, the National Stock Exchange of Australia ("NSX") (max.cunningham@nsx.com.au).

"This roadshow presents a great opportunity for us to travel alongside our issuer base and engage with investors and prospects," said Mr. Schady. "We will attend several events at which we can promote the global capabilities of the CSE and NSX, with a particular focus on supporting issuer connectivity and global capital-raising efforts. In addition to working with current market participants, we also look forward to connecting with many prospective issuers and investors."

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators, and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology, and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies and funds.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322032