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WKN: A3CTYQ | ISIN: CA8265991023 | Ticker-Symbol: M0N
Tradegate
02.11.26 | 16:49
5,208 Euro
-17,18 % -1,080
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SIGMA LITHIUM CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIGMA LITHIUM CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,0645,13016:59
5,0885,13016:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SIGMA LITHIUM
SIGMA LITHIUM CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SIGMA LITHIUM CORPORATION5,208-17,18 %
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