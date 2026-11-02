Dental 3D Printing Market worth $10.08 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Dental 3D Printing Market is projected to reach USD 10.08 billion by 2031 from USD 4.35 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period.

Browse 250 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Dental 3D Printing Market- Global Forecast to 2031'

Dental 3D Printing Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 4.35 billion

USD 4.35 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 10.08 billion

USD 10.08 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 18.3%

Dental 3D Printing Market Trends & Insights:

North America held the largest share in 2025.

By product & service, the materials segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period.

By technology, the VAT photopolymerization segment accounted for the largest share of 61.5% in 2025.

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The dental 3D printing market is driven by several factors. One key driver is rising oral health awareness, combined with a growing global population, which increases demand for dental services. This creates a favorable environment for innovative solutions like 3D printing. Additionally, advances in 3D printing hardware, software, and materials improve accuracy, speed, and affordability, making the technology more accessible and appealing for dental applications. However, certain challenges could hinder market growth. These include regulatory hurdles, high upfront costs, operational expenses, and a shortage of skilled workers.

By technology, the VAT photopolymerization segment accounted for the largest share of the dental 3D printing market during the forecast period.

The dental 3D printing market is segmented by technology into VAT photopolymerization, fused deposition modeling, selective laser sintering, PolyJet printing, and other technologies. VAT photopolymerization holds the largest share of the dental 3D printing market due to its precision, versatility with various materials, and broad applicability to dental procedures. Technologies such as stereolithography (SLA) and digital light processing (DLP) produce high-resolution prints with a smooth finish, making them particularly suitable for crowns, bridges, surgical guides, occlusal splints, and aligners. Their compatibility with biocompatible resins allows for both temporary and permanent restorations. Dental labs rely on this technology because it can produce many custom pieces at once, saving time and resources. It is also gaining popularity among small clinics and dental support organizations (DSOs), as many new systems are affordable, compact, and user-friendly. Additionally, 3D printing generates less waste than conventional milling or handwork and continues to evolve with advances in resin chemistry and printer technology.

By end user, the dental laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the dental 3D printing market during the forecast period.

The dental 3D printing market can be divided by end user into three main categories: dental laboratories, dental hospitals & clinics, and dental academic & research institutions. Dental laboratories represent the largest segment of the dental 3D printing industry, driven by the increasing demand for advanced technologies in dental practices, cosmetic treatments, and high-quality products. These labs manufacture a variety of dental products-such as prosthetics, crowns, dentures, veneers, and night guards-using 3D printing because it offers greater accuracy, speed, and affordability. Larger laboratory chains are adopting this technology because of their purchasing power, and outsourcing fabrication to these labs is increasingly common, further increasing demand. Digitizing processes through 3D printing leads to significant time and cost savings, as well as greater precision in producing dental items.

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North America dominates the dental 3D printing market.

The global dental 3D printing market is divided into six main regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and the GCC countries.

North America leads the dental 3D printing market because of its well-developed healthcare system, rapid adoption of advanced dental technologies, and strong demand for cosmetic and restorative treatments. The region's dominance in innovation and market share can be attributed to the fact that many companies in the dental 3D printing sector are based there. Additionally, high disposable incomes and a high standard of living in countries like the US and Canada further drive the demand for quality dental treatments. The ongoing digitalization of dental procedures also helps maintain North America's position as a market leader.

Key Players

Leading players in the Dental 3D Printing companies include Stratasys (US and Israel), 3D Systems, Inc. (US), and Align Technology, Inc. (US).

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Investment Funding Context

Investment activity in the dental 3D printing ecosystem remains strong and is primarily concentrated on practice acquisitions, geographic expansion, technology adoption, and platform consolidation. Disclosed transactions in the dental 3D printing market indicate a focus on proprietary printing technologies, advanced dental materials, geographic expansion, and integrating digital manufacturing capabilities. Venture funding has supported the expansion of specialized providers.

In October 2022, SprintRay secured more than USD 100 million in Series D funding led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, with the proceeds intended to support expansion across Europe and the United States. Strategic acquisitions have also enabled companies to strengthen their technology portfolios. In January 2024, Align Technology completed its acquisition of Cubicure, reporting total purchase consideration of approximately USD 85.8 million, including the fair value of its pre-existing ownership interest. The acquisition was intended to expand Align's capabilities in direct 3D printing, materials development, and manufacturing of customized orthodontic appliances. In September 2025, SprintRay acquired the EnvisionTEC/ETEC dental product portfolio, including patents, trademarks, inventory, and intellectual property relating to dental materials and printing technologies, strengthening its capabilities across laboratory and chairside applications. The announcement did not disclose the transaction value. In October 2025, LuxCreo also announced a strategic investment from Angelalign Technology to support joint development of next-generation 3D printing materials for clear aligners. The investment, whose value was not disclosed in the announcement, was directed toward material research and development, platform improvements, and expansion of the digital dentistry ecosystem, demonstrating strategic interest in direct printing technologies for orthodontic applications.

Revenue Shift Context

Revenue opportunities in the dental 3D printing market are broadening across equipment sales, recurring material purchases, and digital design and production services. Manufacturer disclosures indicate that printer installations can generate subsequent demand for consumables and support services as production volumes increase. Dental applications are also expanding beyond models used in conventional fabrication workflows toward directly printed restorations and appliances. For example, Stratasys launched its TrueDent-D resin in Europe in January 2025, extending its monolithic digital denture offering to additional markets and creating opportunities for printer deployment and repeat resin sales. The commercial contribution of newer applications is evident in 3D Systems' fourth-quarter 2025 results, which reported strong double-digit sequential growth in its dental business, supported by a recovery in the aligner market and the launch of its denture manufacturing technology.

Digital services provide additional revenue channels alongside hardware and materials. SprintRay offers paid Cloud Design services and design subscriptions, while its Design Suite combines automated design, professional design assistance, and outsourced print-and-ship services. These offerings enable suppliers to participate in multiple stages of the dental production workflow and generate revenue through ongoing customer activity. These developments suggest that competitive differentiation increasingly depends on application breadth, material compatibility, workflow integration, and printer utilization, with revenue opportunities extending throughout the operating life of installed systems.

Mergers & Acquisitions

M&A activity in the dental 3D printing market is focused on strengthening printing capabilities, expanding material portfolios, and integrating digital production workflows. Selected transactions show acquisitions of complementary technologies to support dental laboratories and chairside applications. In September 2025, SprintRay acquired the EnvisionTEC/ETEC dental product portfolio, adding printing technologies, dental materials, and associated intellectual property to its offering. During the same month, Pac-Dent acquired Ackuretta Technologies, combining its Rodin dental printing resins with Ackuretta's printers, post-processing equipment, and ALPHA AI CAM software. The transaction supports Pac-Dent's development of an interoperable digital dentistry platform and expansion of customer support capabilities. Align Technology's January 2024 acquisition of Cubicure strengthened its capabilities in polymer materials, direct 3D printing, and manufacturing customized orthodontic appliances. These transactions indicate consolidation is aimed at combining hardware, materials, and software expertise, broadening application coverage, and supporting scalable production of patient-specific dental products.

DENTAL 3D PRINTING MARKET: MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2023-SEPTEMBER 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description September 2025 Acquisition SprintRay (US) EnvisionTEC/ETEC dental product portfolio (US) SprintRay acquired the EnvisionTEC/ETEC dental product portfolio, formerly part of Desktop Health, including patents, trademarks, inventory, and intellectual property relating to dental materials and 3D printing technologies. The acquisition strengthened its offerings across dental laboratory and chairside applications and included plans to continue resin supply and customer support. September 2025 Acquisition Pac-Dent (US Ackuretta Technologies (Taiwan) Pac-Dent acquired Ackuretta Technologies, combining its Rodin dental 3D printing resins and restorative materials with Ackuretta's printing hardware, post-processing systems, and ALPHA AI CAM software. The acquisition supports integrated, open-system workflows for dental laboratories and clinics, alongside expanded training, service, and technical support. January 2024 Acquisition Align Technology (US) Cubicure (Austria) Align Technology completed its acquisition of Cubicure on January 2, 2024. Cubicure's polymer printing technologies, materials expertise, and manufacturing capabilities were acquired to strengthen the Align Digital Platform and support the development and scaling of directly printed orthodontic devices.

Company Revenue Share Details

The dental 3D printing market is highly fragmented, with established manufacturers and specialized technology providers competing across dental 3D printers, photopolymer resins, printing software, post-processing systems, and integrated digital dentistry workflows. Key participants include Stratasys, 3D Systems, SprintRay, Formlabs, DWS S.r.l., Prodways Group, and Carbon.

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