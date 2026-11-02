Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2026) - Irruptive Metals Corp. (TSXV: IRR) ("Irruptive" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Amanda Johnston to its Board of Directors, effective November 1, 2026.

Alfredo Bazo, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Irruptive, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Amanda to the Board. Her deep financial reporting expertise and VP-Finance level experience at leading mining companies that includes Osisko Metals and board experience including Metalla Royalty & Streaming will be invaluable as Irruptive advances its exploration portfolio and strengthens its governance framework."

Ms. Johnston holds a Bachelor of Accounting (Honours) Co-op degree from Brock University and is a registered Chartered Professional Accountant with more than 15 years of finance and accounting experience, primarily in the mining sector. Since December 2024, Ms. Johnston has served as Vice President, Finance of Osisko Metals Incorporated. Prior to that, Ms. Johnston spent nearly a decade at Osisko Mining Inc., ultimately serving as Vice President, Finance. Ms. Johnston also has public company board experience, having served on the board of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. since August 2022, and on the board of Manitou Gold Inc. from June 2021 to February 2023.

Ms. Johnston commented: "I am excited to join Irruptive's Board at this important stage in the Company's development, and I look forward to working with the Board and management team to strengthen the Company's governance and help create lasting value for shareholders."

In connection with the appointment, the Company has granted Ms. Johnston stock options to acquire an aggregate of 100,000 common shares of the Company (each, a "Share"), exercisable at a price of $0.82 per Share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The options vest in equal thirds on the date of grant and on each of the first and second anniversaries thereof, and are subject to the terms of the omnibus equity incentive plan of the Company and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Irruptive Metals Corp.

Irruptive Metals Corp. (TSXV: IRR) is a Canadian copper-gold exploration company focused on unlocking value from high-quality mineral projects in Chile. The Company's flagship Pimentón Project is strategically located within one of the world's most prolific porphyry copper-gold belts and has been the subject of extensive historical exploration by major mining companies, underscoring its significant discovery potential.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the anticipated contributions of Ms. Johnston to the Board, the advancement of the Company's exploration portfolio, the strengthening of the Company's governance framework, the creation of shareholder value and the discovery potential of the Pimentón Project. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates and opinions of management at the date of this news release and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks inherent in mineral exploration, the availability of financing, commodity price fluctuations, regulatory and political risks in Chile, and the other risks described in the Company's public disclosure filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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