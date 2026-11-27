Amended option agreement brings majority ownership forward by about five years and reduces total payments to the vendor from C$32.5 million to C$30.5 million

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2026) - Irruptive Metals Corp. (TSXV: IRR) ("Irruptive" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Irruptive Metals Chile SpA, has entered into an amending agreement with Minera Tamidak Limitada ("Tamidak") dated effective November 25, 2026 (the "Amendment"), amending the option agreement between the parties dated November 18, 2025 (the "Option Agreement") in respect of the Pimentón copper-gold project in Chile's Central Copper Belt (the "Pimentón Project"). Under the Amendment, the Company has increased its interest in the Pimentón Project from 17% to 61% upon paying an aggregate amount of C$3.5 million to Tamidak, giving Irruptive majority ownership and control of the project.

The Amendment allows Irruptive to secure majority control of the Pimentón Project roughly five years earlier than contemplated under the Option Agreement, and at a lower overall cost. The timing is deliberate: the Company is preparing to launch a drill program of up to 10,000 metres for the 2026/27 season, as announced on November 17, 2026, and wants to hold a controlling interest as that work gets underway.

Alfredo Bazo, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Irruptive, commented: "This is an important step for Irruptive. Increasing our interest from 17% to 61% gives us majority control of Pimentón just as we prepare to launch our largest drill program on the project to date. Mineralization at the Central System remains open, and we have four additional targets to test within the same district. Securing majority ownership now means our shareholders will hold a far greater share of any value we create. We thank Tamidak for working with us on terms that align the interests of both parties and provide a clear path to 100% ownership."

Amended Terms

The table below summarizes the stages by which Irruptive may acquire up to a 100% interest in the Pimentón Project under the Option Agreement, as amended:

Stage Interest acquired Cumulative interest Paid to vendor (C$M) Exploration spending (C$M) First investment stage (24 months) 17% 17% 1.0 3.0 Acquisition option - 44% (exercised on formation of the joint venture company) 44% 61% 3.5 - Option to acquire 15% (72 months) 15% 76% 7.5 (cash and/or shares, at vendor's option) - Option to acquire 24% (96 months) 24% 100% 18.5 (cash and/or shares, at vendor's option) - Total 100%

30.5 15.0

The C$3.5 million payment forms part of the total consideration and replaces the staged expenditures and payments under the original Option Agreement, which would have brought Irruptive to a 56% interest only after approximately five years. As a result of the Amendment, total payments to Tamidak decrease from C$32.5 million to C$30.5 million, a reduction of C$2.0 million, or approximately 6%, reflecting the value to Tamidak of receiving a larger payment now rather than smaller payments over the coming years.

The existing 2.5% gross sales royalty in favour of third parties (Minera Auromin Limitada and Minera Chañar Blanco S.A.; 1.25% each), the Company's option to acquire half of those royalties, and the parties' rights of first refusal remain unchanged. The Amendment is an arm's length transaction. No finder's fee or commission is payable in connection with the Amendment, and no securities have been issued under it.

Strategic Rationale

With a 61% interest, Irruptive is now the majority owner of the Pimentón Project and is entitled to appoint two of the three directors of the joint venture company, including the Chair. This gives the Company control over key decisions on exploration, permitting and development, subject to certain matters that require unanimous board approval, and positions Irruptive as the natural counterparty for any future financing, offtake or strategic partnership involving the project.

The C$3.5 million payment was funded from the Company's existing cash, which totalled approximately C$59 million as of November 4, 2026, and the planned drill program remains fully funded following the payment. With a substantially larger interest, Irruptive's shareholders stand to benefit more directly from any value created by the upcoming drill program, which the Company expects will support a maiden NI 43-101 inferred mineral resource estimate targeted for the fourth quarter of 2027.

The Amendment remains subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Irruptive Metals Corp.

Irruptive Metals Corp. (TSXV: IRR) is a Canadian copper-gold exploration company focused on unlocking value from high-quality mineral projects in Chile. The Company's flagship Pimentón Project is strategically located within one of the world's most prolific porphyry copper-gold belts and has been the subject of extensive historical exploration by major mining companies, underscoring its significant discovery potential. The Company holds a 61% interest in the Pimentón Project, located in Region V, Chile, and an option from Minera Tamidak Limitada to acquire the remaining 39% interest, for up to a 100% interest.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Claudio Burgoa, P.Geo., Chief Geologist of Irruptive Metals, who is a "qualified person" for purposes of NI 43-101 and is registered as Qualified Person No. 535 with the Comisión Minera de Chile. Mr. Burgoa is not independent of the Company. No mineral resource or mineral reserve has been estimated on the Pimentón Project.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements that include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Amendment, including the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange acceptance; the Company's control of the Pimentón Project; future option payments and the Company's path to a 100% interest; the anticipated benefits of the Amendment; the Company's planned drill program, including its size, scope and timing and the timing of road access; the Company's intended exploration expenditures; the anticipated timing of a maiden mineral resource estimate; the sufficiency of the Company's cash position; and the potential advancement of the Pimentón Project. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company and the Pimentón Project. Material assumptions include that TSX Venture Exchange acceptance will be obtained on a timely basis, that the Company will have sufficient funds to make the payments and expenditures described in this news release and that the mining concessions comprising the Pimentón Project will be duly registered in the name of the joint venture company. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including exploration results, weather and access conditions, metal prices, political, regulatory and community factors in Chile, and the availability of financing. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by the management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Additional information, including risks facing the Company, is outlined in the Company's Filing Statement dated July 20, 2026, which is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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