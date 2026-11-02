Smart Appliances Market worth $87.12 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the smart appliances market is projected to reach USD 87.12 billion by 2032 from USD 46.18 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.

Browse 150 market data Tables and 105 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Smart Appliances Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

Smart Appliances Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2032

2021-2032 2026 Market Size: USD 46.18 billion

USD 46.18 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 87.12 billion

USD 87.12 billion CAGR (2026-2032): 11.2%

Smart Appliances Market Trends & Insights:

The smart appliances market is expected to grow steadily as consumers and businesses increasingly adopt connected appliances to improve convenience, save energy, and simplify daily activities. Market growth is supported by rising demand for energy-efficient appliances, increasing adoption of smart home technologies, and growing consumer preference for appliances that can be monitored and controlled remotely. These factors are driving demand for smart refrigerators, washing machines and dryers, dishwashers, ovens and cooktops, air conditioners, and other smart appliances across residential and commercial applications. The increasing integration of appliances with Wi-Fi, mobile applications, and voice assistants enables users to control appliance functions remotely, automate routine operations, and monitor energy consumption. In addition, advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), smart sensors, and connected technologies are improving appliance functionality, convenience, and energy management. Product innovations, improved connectivity, and strategic partnerships among smart appliance manufacturers and technology providers are further supporting market adoption across residential and commercial settings.

By product, the vacuum cleaning robots segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 17.2% in the smart appliances market during the forecast period.

By connectivity type, the Wi-Fi segment is expected to account for the largest share of the smart appliances market during the forecast period.

By sales channel, the online segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 15.6% in the smart appliances market during the forecast period.

By vertical, the residential segment is expected to account for the largest share of the smart appliances market during the forecast period.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.4% in the smart appliances market during the forecast period.

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The key factor supporting the growth of the smart appliances market is the increasing adoption of connected and energy-efficient appliances to improve convenience, automation, and energy management across residential and commercial settings. The growing adoption of smart homes and connected buildings is increasing demand for smart refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, dishwashers, ovens, and other connected appliances. Rising consumer demand for remote appliance control, automated functions, and improved energy efficiency is encouraging manufacturers to integrate Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, sensors, and intelligent controls into their products. In addition, the integration of smart appliances with mobile applications, voice assistants, and home automation platforms is enabling users to monitor and control appliances more conveniently. Increasing focus on energy conservation, enhanced appliance performance, and connected user experiences is further supporting the development of advanced smart appliances. The growing demand for convenience, connectivity, and efficient energy consumption is expected to continue supporting market growth.

Based on connectivity, the Wi-Fi segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Wi-Fi segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the growing adoption of connected smart appliances across residential and commercial settings. Wi-Fi connectivity enables remote monitoring and control through mobile applications, supports real-time notifications, and facilitates integration with voice assistants and smart home ecosystems. Increasing demand for convenient appliance management, connected home solutions, and advanced digital features is encouraging manufacturers to incorporate Wi-Fi capabilities into refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and other smart appliances. Furthermore, the expanding use of connected devices and cloud-based services is creating opportunities for enhanced appliance monitoring, performance optimization, and service delivery. These factors are expected to support the growth of the Wi-Fi segment during the forecast period.

Based on sales channel, the online segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The online segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, supported by the growing adoption of e-commerce platforms and increasing consumer preference for convenient appliance purchasing. Online channels allow consumers to compare product specifications, prices, energy ratings, connectivity features, and customer reviews before making purchasing decisions. The expansion of manufacturer-owned websites and third-party e-commerce platforms is also improving access to smart refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and other connected appliances across residential markets. In addition, digital marketing, promotional offers, flexible delivery options, and access to a wider range of products are encouraging consumers to purchase appliances online. The increasing use of smartphones and digital payment methods, along with the growing availability of online product demonstrations and customer support, is expected to support the growth of online sales of smart appliances during the forecast period.

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Based on region, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, supported by rising disposable incomes, rapid urbanization, and increasing adoption of connected home technologies. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are driving demand for smart appliances through growing consumer spending on home appliances, expanding residential construction, and increasing awareness of energy-efficient products. The strong presence of established appliance manufacturers, particularly in China, South Korea, and Japan, is also supporting product innovation and the availability of smart refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and other connected appliances. In addition, the growing penetration of smartphones, internet connectivity, and smart home platforms is making it easier for consumers to monitor and control appliances remotely. Increasing demand for convenience, energy efficiency, and advanced appliance features is expected to support the growth of the smart appliances industry across Asia Pacific.

Key Players

The smart appliances companies includes several major players, including LG Electronics (South Korea), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Whirlpool Corporation (US), Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (China), and Midea Group Co., Ltd. (China), among other key players. These companies have a strong market presence across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and other regions, serving residential and commercial customers. Their product portfolios include smart refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, dishwashers, ovens, and other connected appliances. These appliances incorporate technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, remote monitoring, automated controls, and energy management to improve convenience, appliance performance, and energy efficiency. Companies compete through product innovation, connected appliance ecosystems, energy-efficient technologies, and expanding their smart appliance portfolios to meet evolving customer requirements in residential and commercial settings.

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