Vigilo AH Digital Services Inc.: Toronto Founder Launches Vigilo to Help Families Protect Seniors From Email, Text and Phone Scams

Built by a Queen's University computing graduate after a family member was tricked by a fake "cloud storage" email, the service screens scams in the background and is set up with families on a free call with a real person

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 2, 2026 / Vigilo, a Canadian scam-protection service for families, is now available in Canada and the United States. Vigilo screens a person's phone callers and text messages in the background on iPhone and Android as well as their Gmail, Hotmail, Outlook and MSN emails for scams, so adult children and caregivers can protect an aging parent without taking over their phone. The service launched on October 16, 2026.

Andrew Howard, founder of Vigilo. (Photo courtesy of Vigilo)

Founder Andrew Howard built Vigilo after his own family was targeted by persistent scam attempts. In one of them, his grandfather received a message seemingly from a cloud storage provider, warning that his photos would be deleted unless he paid for storage. The email linked to a realistic payment page, and he entered his credit card details, hoping not to lose his photos. Like many people his age, he had no reason to suspect it wasn't real. Weeks later, no one in the family even knew it had happened until it came up in passing on a phone call, when he mentioned paying "the cloud storage company".

"My grandfather got an email that looked official, acted on it, and our family only found out by chance," said Andrew Howard, founder of Vigilo. "Most families aren't that lucky. I built Vigilo so protection doesn't depend on someone noticing a scam in time, or deciding to mention it."

In addition to scanning and filtering incoming email before it is opened, Vigilo checks incoming mobile calls against databases of known scam and robocall numbers and blocks known scam callers. It also screens text messages on iPhone and Android for scam content, such as fake delivery notices and bank alerts, and flags and filters malicious content.

Family members sign up online for themselves or their loved ones, and every plan includes a free guided setup call with a real person. In addition to providing real-time protection, early users have noted that Vigilo greatly reduces the number of questions from senior parents asking their children whether suspicious messages are legitimate, giving everyone greater peace of mind.

Vigilo has successfully completed the Google-required Cloud Application Security Assessment, independently verified by an App Defense Alliance-authorized lab, and is a member of the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program. Its apps are available on the App Store and Google Play. During testing and early use, Vigilo has scanned more than 25,000 emails and moved approximately 1,300 malicious messages to spam.

Scams are a growing cost for Canadian families. Canadians reported losing $704 million to fraud in 2025, according to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, and authorities estimate only 5 to 10 per cent of fraud is ever reported.

Vigilo is available now at myvigilo.com in Canada (excluding Quebec) and the United States.

Key facts

What: Vigilo is a scam-protection service that screens phone calls, text messages and email for scams.

Vigilo is a scam-protection service that screens phone calls, text messages and email for scams. Who it is for: Families protecting an aging parent or loved one, and adults protecting themselves.

Families protecting an aging parent or loved one, and adults protecting themselves. Works with: iPhone, Android, Gmail, Hotmail, MSN and Outlook.

iPhone, Android, Gmail, Hotmail, MSN and Outlook. Launched: October 16, 2026.

October 16, 2026. Available in: Canada (excluding Quebec) and the United States.

Canada (excluding Quebec) and the United States. Company: Vigilo AH Digital Services Inc.

Vigilo AH Digital Services Inc. Website: myvigilo.com · Press: myvigilo.com/press

About Vigilo

Vigilo is a scam-protection service that screens phone calls, text messages and email for scams, built for families who want to protect an aging parent or loved one. Founded by Queen's University computing graduate Andrew Howard, who specialized in artificial intelligence and machine learning, Vigilo is operated by Vigilo AH Digital Services Inc. and based in Toronto, Ontario. Learn more at myvigilo.com .

Media contact

Andrew Howard, Founder, Vigilo

andrew@myvigilo.com · 647-787-3093

myvigilo.com/press

SOURCE: Vigilo AH Digital Services Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/toronto-founder-launches-vigilo-to-help-families-protect-seniors-1245012