

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Monday, Abbott Laboratories (ABT) announced one-year results for its investigational Amulet 360 Left Atrial Appendage Occluder from the VERITAS study, evaluating the safety and effectiveness of the device.



The data revealed meaningful closure rates of the left atrial appendage and a low incidence of stroke in people with atrial fibrillation not caused by a heart valve issue.



The one-year data showed that over 98% of patients remained free from ischemic stroke or systemic embolism. Also, more than 99% of patients were free from pericardial effusion that required intervention.



Additionally, more than 98% of patients were free from cardiovascular-related mortality.



ABT was trading at $108.67, up 2.22 percent on the NYSE.



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