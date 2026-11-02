Caterpillar Inc. Acquires Fabick Cat Dealership

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) has acquired John Fabick Tractor Company (Fabick), a long-standing Cat® dealer with more than 100 years of trusted service and customer relationships across portions of Missouri, Illinois, the entire state of Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Caterpillar entered into an agreement to acquire Fabick in September. The acquisition reflects a customer-focused decision to support a seamless transition of Fabick ownership while maintaining the strong service and local support customers know and value today.

"Fabick customers have come to expect outstanding service and support, and completion of this acquisition ensures that commitment will continue," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Joe Creed.

Upon closing, Caterpillar Senior Vice President Steve Ferguson has been appointed the new CEO and Dealer Principal of Fabick. Steve joined Caterpillar in 1990 and has held roles in mining, power & energy, finance and operations. He was most recently the senior vice president of the Industrial Power Systems Division.

"Fabick has built deep customer relationships, an experienced team and a strong commitment to the communities it serves," said Ferguson. "I look forward to building on that momentum as we begin this next chapter-working together to support our customers, create opportunities for our employees and carry Fabick's proud legacy forward."

About Caterpillar

For more than a century, Caterpillar has built a better, more sustainable world. With 2025 sales and revenues of $67.6 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is shaping the future as the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Backed by one of the largest independent global dealer networks and financing services through Cat Financial, the company's primary business segments: Power & Energy, Construction Industries and Resource Industries are solving customers' toughest challenges through commercial excellence and advanced technology, driven by a highly skilled, dedicated global team. Learn more at www.caterpillar.com.

About Fabick Cat?

For more than 100 years, Fabick Cat has employed and served the hard-working men and women that improve the quality of life in the community. From Cat machines that help?maintain?infrastructure and support farmers, to aerial lifts and emergency power generation, Fabick Cat supplies the essential products to help make progress possible.?As the Cat dealer of portions of Missouri, Illinois, the entire state of?Wisconsin?and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, it?operates?in 37 locations across the territory.?

SOURCE Caterpillar Inc.