Omnicom Group Inc.: Omnicom Appoints Tom Schwenger as CEO of Omnicom Health Marketing

Schwenger to drive accelerated growth, innovation and AI for Omnicom's clients amid rapid healthcare market evolution

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom (NYSE: OMC), the world's leading marketing and sales company, today announced the appointment of Tom Schwenger as Chief Executive Officer of Omnicom Health's marketing business, effective immediately. The unit previously reported into long-standing industry veteran, Dana Maiman, who will be leaving the company.

In his new role, Schwenger will assume oversight of Omnicom Health's global marketing agencies. Together with the group's Agency Leaders and Integrated Client Leads, he will further develop and implement client engagement models, underpinned by Omni and Acxiom, tailored to the unique needs of pharma, biotech, and consumer healthcare clients. Schwenger will work closely with Michael Larson, who remains Chairman of Omnicom Health, on the leadership transition. Larson will also directly oversee Omnicom Health's specialty health business.

Schwenger brings more than 35 years of experience growing businesses and leading strategic initiatives in the pharma, biotech, and healthcare verticals. He joins Omnicom Health from Veeva Systems, where he served as President and Chief Customer Officer. While there, he drove significant growth and innovation across both products and services, tripling the revenue during his time at the organization, as well as driving the early adoption of AI across the life sciences industry. Prior to Veeva, Schwenger spent nearly three decades at Accenture and rose to lead its life sciences practice.

"I want to thank Dana for her leadership of Omnicom Health, and before that, IPG Health. Her contributions to our agencies, clients, and our people extend well beyond her critical role in bringing our two companies together," said Larson. "We are grateful for the strong organization she helped build."

Larson continues, "Building on that foundation, I'm excited to welcome Tom to the leadership team. He brings three decades of experience scaling commercial operations in the healthcare industry, along with a proven ability to drive transformative growth through technology and AI and build high-performing teams. That combination makes him ideally suited to lead our marketing business."

"I'm excited to join Omnicom Health at such a pivotal moment, leveraging the scale and capabilities of the newly combined organization to help clients navigate the rapid transformation across the pharma, biotech, and healthcare sectors" said Schwenger. "This internal evolution, coupled with powerful market dynamics, creates an extraordinary opportunity to drive innovation and growth. I look forward to working closely with Michael and the talented teams across Omnicom."

Maiman commented, "I'm incredibly proud of the organization we've built at Omnicom Health and of the teams who make it such a special place. It has been a privilege to work alongside our agencies, clients, and people through this important chapter. I'm leaving with confidence in the strong leadership team and its ability to build on our momentum and continue delivering for clients."

About Omnicom Health

Omnicom Health is the world's leading and most awarded healthcare marketing communications network designed to accelerate intelligent growth for health and life sciences brands. Uniting best-in-class healthcare professional and consumer advertising agencies and specialized capabilities including patient engagement and support, medical communications, market access and more - we deliver connected solutions that drive measurable impact across the full healthcare landscape. Powered by Omni and Acxiom's unparalleled life sciences data, we drive faster, smarter, human solutions for clients including Fortune 500 pharma and life sciences companies and countless startups, biotech and biopharma companies. We are part of Omnicom (NYSE: OMC). Learn more at https://www.omc.com/capabilities/capability-health/.

About Omnicom

Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) is the world's leading marketing and sales company. Powered by Omni, its proprietary data and identity platform, Omnicom's Connected Capabilities unite the company's agency brands, talent, and domain expertise across media, commerce, consulting, precision marketing, advertising, production, health, public relations, branding, and experiential to address clients' most critical growth priorities. For more information, visit www.omc.com.

SOURCE Omnicom Group Inc.