Enterprise Networking Market worth $239.92 billion by 2032 - Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Enterprise Networking Market is expected to reach USD 239.92 billion by 2032 from USD 134.59 billion in 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%.

Browse 300 market data Tables and 55 Figures spread through 350 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Enterprise Networking Market - Global Forecast to 2032'

Enterprise Networking Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020-2032

2020-2032 2025 Market Size: USD 124.59 billion

USD 124.59 billion 2026 Market Size: USD 134.59 billion

USD 134.59 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 239.92 billion

USD 239.92 billion CAGR (2026-2032): 10.1%

Enterprise Networking Market Trends & Insights:

The enterprise networking market is witnessing strong growth, driven by increasing demand for high-speed connectivity, rising adoption of cloud computing, growing data traffic, and the need for secure and reliable network infrastructure.

By network, the data center networks segment is pegged to be the fastest-growing in the global enterprise networking market.

By connection type, the wireless segment is the fastest growing, with a 12.0% CAGR.

By offering, the networking software segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.4%.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the global enterprise networking market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=168098457

The Enterprise Networking Market is witnessing strong growth as organizations increasingly focus on network connectivity, security, performance, and operational efficiency. Growing demand for cloud-based applications, rising adoption of hybrid work models, increasing data traffic, and the need for reliable and secure communication are accelerating the adoption of enterprise networking solutions. Enterprises are increasingly investing in networking devices, software, and services to support network infrastructure, wireless connectivity, routing, switching, network security, and centralized management. The growing adoption of cloud networking, software-defined networking (SDN), SD-WAN, automation, and AI-driven network management is further supporting the development of more flexible, scalable, and intelligent enterprise networks.

The increasing deployment of enterprise networking technologies is enabling organizations to continuously monitor network performance, manage connectivity, strengthen security, and improve application availability. These solutions support network configuration, traffic management, access control, threat detection, troubleshooting, and performance optimization. Enterprise networking platforms help centralize network management, automate routine operations, improve visibility, and enable faster decision-making, while services support network design, deployment, integration, maintenance, and ongoing management. As organizations prioritize secure connectivity, digital transformation, and uninterrupted business operations, Enterprise Networking Market adoption is expected to expand across developed and emerging economies through 2032.

Request for Proposal: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=168098457

By network type, the campus network segment is expected to hold the largest market share of the global Enterprise Networking Market during the forecast period.

The campus network segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global Enterprise Networking Market, driven by the growing need for reliable, secure, and high-performance connectivity across enterprise campuses, offices, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and industrial environments. Organizations are increasingly adopting campus networking solutions to connect employees, devices, applications, and business systems through wired and wireless infrastructure. The rising adoption of cloud applications, connected devices, hybrid work models, and digital transformation initiatives is further increasing demand for scalable campus networks.

These networks leverage technologies such as Wi-Fi 6/6E and Wi-Fi 7, Ethernet switching, software-defined networking (SDN), network access control, and AI-powered network management to improve connectivity, security, and operational efficiency. Integration with cloud-based management platforms, automation, and analytics enables centralized network visibility, proactive troubleshooting, and optimized performance. As organizations prioritize seamless connectivity, secure access, and simplified network operations, campus networks remain essential for supporting enterprise applications, improving user experience, and enabling digital workplace transformation.

By end user, the enterprise segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The enterprise segment is expected to grow rapidly as organizations increasingly invest in reliable, secure, and scalable networking infrastructure to support digital transformation. The growing adoption of cloud applications, hybrid work models, IoT devices, and AI-driven operations is driving demand for advanced enterprise networking solutions, including wireless LAN, SD-WAN, campus networks, and network security.

Enterprise networking solutions also help organizations improve network performance, strengthen security, and simplify network management across distributed locations. The increasing adoption of cloud-managed networking, network automation, and AI-powered monitoring is enabling enterprises to optimize connectivity, reduce operational complexity, and support real-time business applications, further driving segment growth.

Request Pricing: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=168098457

Asia Pacific is expected to register a higher growth rate during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR in the Enterprise Networking Market during the forecast period, driven by rapid digital transformation, expanding cloud infrastructure, increasing adoption of 5G and Wi-Fi technologies, and rising investments in data centers across countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. Organizations are increasingly adopting enterprise networking solutions, including campus networks, software-defined networking (SDN), SD-WAN, wireless networking, and network security, to support distributed workforces, connected devices, and cloud-based applications. Government initiatives promoting digitalization, smart cities, and industrial automation are further accelerating demand for advanced networking infrastructure. The growing adoption of AI-driven network management, automation, and zero-trust security is enabling enterprises to improve network performance, strengthen cybersecurity, and reduce operational complexity. Leading vendors, including Cisco, HPE, Huawei, and Arista Networks, are expanding their networking portfolios to address increasing demand for scalable, secure, and intelligent enterprise connectivity across the region.

Top Companies in Enterprise Networking Market:

The Top Companies in Enterprise Networking Market are Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) (US), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Broadcom (US), Fortinet (US), Arista Networks, Inc. (US), Extreme Networks, Inc. (US), Cloudflare (US), Check Point Software Technologies (Israel), Riverbed Technology (US), SolarWinds (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), F5 Networks (US), Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (France), Pica8 (US), Versa Networks (US), Aryaka Networks (US), A10 Networks (US), Cato Networks (Israel), flexiWAN (Israel), Lavelle Networks (India), Bigleaf Networks (US), Cambium Networks (US), Megaport (Australia), Peplink (Hong Kong), Arrcus (US), Celona (US), Open Systems (Switzerland), and TBL Networks (US).

These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations, new product launches, enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their footprint in the Enterprise Networking Market.

Enterprise Networking Market - Investment and Funding Scenario

Investment Funding Context

The Enterprise Networking Market is attracting increasing investment as organizations prioritize AI-ready network infrastructure, cloud-managed networking, cybersecurity, and high-performance connectivity. Investment is increasingly directed toward AI-driven networking, software-defined networking (SDN), secure access service edge (SASE), and high-speed data center connectivity. For instance, Cisco completed its acquisition of Splunk in 2024 to strengthen its security, observability, and data analytics capabilities. Similarly, HPE completed its acquisition of Juniper Networks in July 2025, expanding its networking portfolio and strengthening its position in AI-native networking and cloud-managed infrastructure. These developments highlight growing strategic investment in integrated, AI-enabled, and secure enterprise networking solutions.

Revenue Shift Context

The Enterprise Networking Market is shifting from traditional hardware-centric solutions toward integrated, software-driven, and AI-enabled networking platforms that improve network performance, automate operations, and strengthen security. Organizations are increasingly adopting cloud-managed networks, subscription-based services, and AI-powered network monitoring to reduce operational complexity and support hybrid work and cloud applications. Cisco's integration of Splunk combines networking with security, observability, and data analytics, creating opportunities for integrated software and services revenue. Similarly, HPE's acquisition of Juniper Networks expands its cloud-native and AI-driven networking portfolio, supporting growth opportunities in enterprise networking and hybrid cloud infrastructure. This shift is creating new revenue opportunities in network automation, managed networking services, cybersecurity, AI-driven optimization, and recurring software subscriptions.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the Enterprise Networking Market are increasingly focused on expanding AI-native networking, wireless connectivity, SD-WAN, cloud networking, and data center infrastructure capabilities. Recent transactions reflect vendors' efforts to strengthen integrated networking portfolios, improve network automation, and address growing enterprise demand for secure, scalable, and cloud-ready connectivity.

Enterprise Networking Market: Mergers and Acquisitions, January 2025-June 2026

Month and Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description July 2025 Acquisition Arista Networks (US) VeloCloud SD-WAN portfolio (US) Arista acquired Broadcom's VeloCloud SD-WAN portfolio, expanding its campus and branch networking offerings with software-defined WAN, automated troubleshooting, and cloud-managed connectivity capabilities. July 2025 Acquisition HPE (US) Juniper Networks (US) HPE completed its acquisition of Juniper Networks for approximately US$13.4 billion, strengthening its enterprise networking portfolio with AI-native networking, campus connectivity, data center networking, and hybrid cloud capabilities.

Company Revenue Share Details

The Enterprise Networking Market remains highly competitive and fragmented, with no single vendor dominating all segments due to the broad coverage of campus networks, data center networking, wireless LAN, routing and switching, SD-WAN, and network security. Cisco maintains a strong position through its enterprise networking portfolio, spanning switching, routing, wireless, and network management. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) strengthens its position through HPE Aruba Networking, offering campus networking, wireless connectivity, switching, and secure networking solutions. Huawei, Arista Networks, and Broadcom contribute through enterprise connectivity, data center networking, switching, and network infrastructure technologies. Fortinet, Palo Alto Networks, and Check Point strengthen the competitive landscape through network security, secure access, and integrated networking and security solutions. Extreme Networks and Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise focus on campus networking, wireless, switching, and enterprise connectivity, while Cloudflare, Versa Networks, Cato Networks, and Aryaka Networks expand the market through cloud-delivered security, SD-WAN, and secure access services.

Browse Adjacent Markets Data Center and Networking Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Market Reports:

Software-Defined Networking Market by Offering (SDN Infrastructure, Software, and Services), SDN Type (Open SDN, SDN via Overlay, SDN via API, Hybrid SDN), Application (SD-WAN, SD-LAN, Security), End User, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market by Solutions (Software and Appliances), Services (Professional Services, Managed Services), End Users (Service Providers, Enterprises (BFSI, Retail & E-Commerce, IT & ITeS)) - Global Forecast to 2032

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/enterprise-networking.asp

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/enterprise-networking-market-worth-239-92-billion-by-2032--report-by-marketsandmarkets-302926314.html