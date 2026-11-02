QuickMD Names Omar Manejwala, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer

Nationally recognized addiction psychiatrist, former DarioHealth and Catasys CMO, and author joins the largest U.S. telemedicine provider of opioid use disorder care

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 2, 2026 / QuickMD, the largest U.S. telemedicine provider of opioid use disorder care, today announced the appointment of Omar Manejwala, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer, effective November 9, 2026. A nationally recognized addiction psychiatrist with experience building and scaling clinical programs at digital health companies, Dr. Manejwala will lead QuickMD's clinical function as the company surpasses 2 million patient visits and continues to grow.

Dr. Manejwala most recently served as Chief Medical Officer at DarioHealth (Nasdaq: DRIO) for more than six years, where he expanded the company's clinical capabilities, supported its transition from direct-to-consumer care to enterprise partnerships, led the company's clinical AI strategy, and grew the research function to more than 100 published studies. From 2011 to 2020, he was SVP and Chief Medical Officer at Catasys, where he built the company's clinical model and grew its contracted clinician network across 30 states. Earlier, he served as Medical Director at Hazelden. He is also the author of Craving: Why We Can't Seem to Get Enough, a bestselling book on addiction and recovery.

"Starting addiction treatment is the first step toward lasting recovery. Staying in treatment is just as important, and helping patients do that has always been central to how we approach care at QuickMD," said Ryan Lissack, Chief Executive Officer of QuickMD. "We're at an inflection point where clinical infrastructure can significantly accelerate our growth, and Omar has built that twice at digital health companies. He's also board certified in addiction medicine, which is a rare and useful combination. As the needs of people seeking addiction treatment evolve, his experience will help us build on that foundation, reach more people, and continue improving patient outcomes."

QuickMD's internal data suggests that patients' experiences with their clinicians play an important role in treatment retention. Dr. Manejwala will use these insights to strengthen patient engagement and support long-term treatment retention as QuickMD continues to grow. His leadership will also help the company respond to evolving patient needs, including the growing number seeking care for kratom and 7-OH dependence.

"When someone is ready to seek help, getting care quickly and feeling heard can make a real difference," said Dr. Manejwala. "QuickMD has built a model that makes treatment more accessible, meeting patients where they are without judgment. I'm excited to bring my experience in clinical care and research to a team that's already making a meaningful difference, and help more people stay engaged in treatment over the long term."

About QuickMD

QuickMD is the largest U.S. telemedicine provider of opioid use disorder care by patient visits and geographic reach, with more than 2 million visits across 44 states and D.C. The company specializes in Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) for opioid use disorder and 7-OH and kratom dependence, and also offers women's hormone therapy, mental health care, weight management, and urgent care. Through its nationwide network of experienced clinicians, QuickMD helps patients get care quickly, wherever they are.

Media contact

Jacob Ehrlich

VP, Marketing

jacob@quick.md

SOURCE: QuickMD

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/quickmd-names-omar-manejwala-m.d.-as-chief-medical-officer-1244593