The newly published document pack and regulations guide support specification, installation records and project handover

Walsall, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2026) - Access Panels Direct published a fire evidence pack and an accompanying building regulations guide for its one hour fire rated access panels on 28 October 2026, bringing together the datasheets, test evidence and fitting instructions that drylining, fit-out and fire stopping contractors, fire engineers, building control bodies and principal designers use before specifying or ordering.

Product pages for one hour fire rated access panels now carry a datasheet, fire test certificates or assessment and fitting instructions, with Building Information Modelling files where available and a single zip file containing every document for that panel.

The accompanying Fire Rated Access Panels: UK Building Regulations 2026 Guide sets out, in plain English, how a panel fitted in a fire resisting wall, ceiling or riser forms part of that construction, so it must give the same level of fire resistance, with test evidence that matches how the panel is fitted, including its orientation, size and substrate. The guide also lists the records a contractor should retain for each panel: the product reference, size and rating, test reference, the fitting instructions used, the location on the drawings and a photograph taken before the wall or ceiling is closed. The guide covers building regulations in England and is intended to support, not replace, advice from a project's fire engineer or building control body.

Further specification documents, including those for other access panel ranges, are collected in the company's technical resources section.

Kate Neale, Sales Director at Access Panels Direct, said: "An access panel is a small part of a fire strategy, but it is the part that gets checked at handover. We have put the datasheet, the test evidence and the fitting instructions for every 1 hour panel in one place, so a contractor can send it to the fire engineer before ordering and keep the same pack for the golden thread."

About Access Panels Direct

Access Panels Direct (accesspanelsdirect.com) is a UK supplier of access panels, fire rated access panels, loft hatches and riser doors, based in Aldridge, West Midlands. It supplies contractors, facilities managers and homeowners across the UK online and through its sales team, with standard sizes from stock and made to measure products built to order. Datasheets, fire test evidence and fitting instructions for its fire rated range are published on each product page.

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