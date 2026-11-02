Shaoxing, Zhejiang--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2026) - The Track Experience Day at the 2026 EXEED International User Summit kicked off on October 19 at Zhejiang International Circuit in China, where the EXLANTIX ET 2027 made its track debut. A comprehensively upgraded version of the EXLANTIX ET, the ET 2027 brings upgrades in forward-thinking performance, avant-garde design and cutting-edge technology. It delivers a vision of future luxury for family mobility and reflects the summit's theme, "The Pulse Lives On."

Zhejiang International Circuit's distinctive 3.20-kilometer counterclockwise layout features 16 corners of varying speeds and radii. Following the contours of the surrounding hills, the circuit has an elevation difference of 22 meters between its lowest and highest points. The circuit's layout is ideal for showcasing a vehicle's cornering and acceleration capabilities. Known among car enthusiasts as "China's Nürburgring," the circuit is also a popular venue for high-performance production cars to push their limits and challenge lap times.





ET 2027 Makes Its Track Debut at Zhejiang International Circuit as EXEED's Track Experience Day Brings "The Pulse Lives On" to Life

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The experience featured straight-line acceleration, cornering and full-lap sessions. These activities allowed the ET 2027 to demonstrate its acceleration and braking performance, as well as its ability to handle successive changes of direction. The sessions also gave global users, media representatives and partners the opportunity to experience the large SUV as both drivers and passengers, gaining firsthand impressions of its powertrain response, body control and ride comfort.

During the straight-line acceleration session, the ET 2027's powertrain took center stage, delivering maximum output of 353 kW and peak torque of 663 N·m. The SUV accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.6 seconds and reaches a top speed of 220 km/h. Accelerating out of corners allowed drivers to experience the powertrain's responsiveness and sustained power delivery. In everyday driving, this power reserve provides the confident acceleration needed for highway overtaking, climbing mountain roads and traveling with a full load.

As the vehicle entered the corners, attention shifted to steering response and body control. The ET 2027 features a front double-wishbone suspension and a rear five-link suspension, complemented by a premium IAS+CDC suspension system to support the vehicle through corners and absorb road undulations. With a turning radius of just 5.65 meters, the vehicle handles successive direction changes on the track with composure and offers easy maneuverability when making a U-turn across a 2.5-lane-wide road in everyday driving. These characteristics help drivers better sense changes in vehicle dynamics, while passengers can appreciate the balance between handling and ride comfort.

Beyond the track, the ET 2027's upgrades are also evident in the details of everyday driving. Inside, leather seating throughout the cabin is complemented by a class-exclusive zero-gravity seat designed for enhanced comfort and support. All seats feature ventilation, heating and massage functions, with eight-node massage coverage, three intensity levels and six modes to enhance comfort on long journeys. In terms of convenience and charging, RPA (Remote Park Assist) makes complex parking situations easier to manage. The 800V ultra-fast charging system can add enough range for 1 km of driving in just 12 seconds, even at temperatures as low as -20°C, helping ease range anxiety in winter. Featuring a body structure with 88% high-strength steel and top-tier safety credentials including five-star ratings, the vehicle offers comprehensive protection on every journey.

For EXEED, the track is never the finish line. It is the final proving ground before a product makes its way into everyday life. Rooted in its racing DNA and the Texxeract new-energy technology architecture, the ET 2027 integrates forward-thinking technology, avant-garde design and a new design language. Striking a balance between performance and luxury, it offers a fresh interpretation of future luxury and premium mobility. Beyond the track, the ET 2027 is also gearing up for further international expansion. The new model is expected to launch in North Africa and the Middle East next year, where it will continue to demonstrate its premium-mobility credentials across a wider range of road conditions and environments.

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