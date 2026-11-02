Recognition highlights enterprise-grade platform, context-rich AI, and ability to turn contract commitments into measurable business outcomes

Icertis today announced that it has secured the highest rating among contract lifecycle management providers from MGI Research, earning the top overall score in the 2026 Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) Top 35 Buyer's Guide for the third consecutive year.

CLM providers were evaluated against five critical pillars: product, management team, strategy, channel, and finance. Icertis outpaced competitors with the highest composite score across solution strength, go-to-market strength, and ability to handle contract complexity and volume reinforcing its continued leadership as the only CLM built for enterprise.

"Icertis remains the CLM leader for large global enterprises and consistently holds the highest rating in its peer group," said Andrew Dailey, Managing Director, MGI Research. "The Icertis platform is purpose-built for global, highly regulated contracting, with vertical solutions for public sector, healthcare, and financial services. Its post-signature depth, including obligation extraction and contract data feeding downstream systems, is among the strongest in CLM."

In addition to its ability to support large volumes of complex contracts across buy-side, sell-side, and corporate legal functions, MGI Research cited Vera's context-rich AI capabilities, along with Icertis' deep SAP and Microsoft integrations, which enable organizations to bring contract intelligence into the workflows where business decisions happen. By connecting contract data with the business context surrounding it, Icertis helps enterprises move beyond simply managing agreements to understanding their implications, governing commitments, and making more informed decisions that drive results across the business.

"Contracts are where business intent becomes business reality. But realizing their full value requires more than streamlining signatures or automating drafting it requires connecting commitments to the context, decisions, and actions that shape strategic outcomes," said Sundar Balasubramanian, Senior Vice President, Product Management, Icertis. "This recognition from MGI Research reinforces our commitment to put contract intelligence to work for the world's largest enterprises, with the clarity to capture opportunity and the control to turn what's agreed to into measurable impact at scale."

Icertis is widely recognized as a CLM leader by top analyst firms and received the Gold Stevie Award for Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year and a Silver Stevie Award for Achievement in Technology Innovation at the 2026 International Business Awards. Icertis is also one of the fastest growing private companies in America, according to the Inc. 5000 and the Financial Times.

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About Icertis

Icertis is the AI-native platform that turns contracts into measurable business impact. At the platform's core is Vera the complete contract AI layer that understands business and industry context connecting agreements, data, and systems to power the autonomous enterprise with contract intelligence.

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