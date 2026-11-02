Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS):

What: At electronica 2026, Keysight Technologies will demonstrate a range of solutions designed to help engineers accelerate cutting edge design, emulation and test across several industries including AI infrastructure, aerospace and defense, manufacturing, semiconductors, electric vehicles (EV), and advanced research. In addition, Keysight will be at the Measurement Technology Forum, discussing how artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping infrastructure and the measurement capabilities needed to support it. When: November 10-13, 2026 Where: Keysight booth: Hall A4, stand 506 Trade Fair Center, Messe München in Munich, Germany

Keysight will showcase:

AI infrastructure validation: Keysight will demonstrate how to evaluate AI data centre power systems and validate 1.6-terabit optical and electrical interconnect performance at 100G and 200G per lane.

Keysight will demonstrate how to evaluate AI data centre power systems and validate 1.6-terabit optical and electrical interconnect performance at 100G and 200G per lane. Synchronized measurement and debug: Keysight will also demonstrate the new Functional Interconnect Test Solution in order to validate high-speed interconnects for 1.6T and measurements at 100G and 200G per lane. In addition, Keysight will showcase its latest oscilloscopes for signal integrity.

Keysight will also demonstrate the new Functional Interconnect Test Solution in order to validate high-speed interconnects for 1.6T and measurements at 100G and 200G per lane. In addition, Keysight will showcase its latest oscilloscopes for signal integrity. AI-enabled design and measurement : Learn how to use AI/ML agents and surrogate modelling to automate design exploration, alongside benchtop equipment for power, source, measurement, and analysis This demo includes the newly launched Agentic AI solution.

: Learn how to use AI/ML agents and surrogate modelling to automate design exploration, alongside benchtop equipment for power, source, measurement, and analysis This demo includes the newly launched Agentic AI solution. RF to millimetre-wave validation: Keysight will showcase signal generation, multi-channel RF validation, lab-to-field correlation, portable microwave measurements, interference hunting, and scalable network analysis from benchtop to PXI. This includes the new PSG XG7-class analog signal generator.

Keysight will showcase signal generation, multi-channel RF validation, lab-to-field correlation, portable microwave measurements, interference hunting, and scalable network analysis from benchtop to PXI. This includes the new PSG XG7-class analog signal generator. Cyber resilience: This demo will show how to identify hardware vulnerabilities, accelerate Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) compliance, and support global security certifications with Keysight's Device Security portfolio.

This demo will show how to identify hardware vulnerabilities, accelerate Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) compliance, and support global security certifications with Keysight's Device Security portfolio. EV charging and V2G validation: This demo will showcase how to verify EV-EVSE interoperability, vehicle-to-grid (V2G) communication, and maintain compliance with evolving charging standards and regulations.

Keysight will also be at the Measurement Technology Forum. Yash Kulkarni, Business Development Manager, EMEA at Keysight will present on how AI is reshaping the infrastructure behind the digital world.

Topic: AI is redefining infrastructure. Can measurement keep up?

Date: November 12th, 2026

Time: 10:30am 11:00am

Location: Hall A5 260

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight (NYSE: KEYS) serves technology innovators as a mission-critical design enablement partner for the world's most complex engineering challenges. By connecting market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions across the full life cycle, Keysight helps engineering teams accelerate innovation, reduce risk, and bring new technologies to market faster. Customers across AI infrastructure, communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics rely on Keysight to bridge virtual design and physical reality, enabling confident decisions earlier. Learn more at www.keysight.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261102761868/en/

Contacts:

Keysight Media Contacts

Mark Price

Americas

Mark.Price@keysight.com

Fusako Dohi

Asia

fusako_dohi@keysight.com

Jenny Gallacher

Europe

jenny.gallacher@keysight.com